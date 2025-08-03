Indonesian Foreign Minister Announces to Send 10,000 Tons of Rice for Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono announced that Indonesia will send 10,000 tons of rice to Gaza as humanitarian aid in response to the ongoing crisis caused by Israel’s aggression. The statement was made during a massive pro-Palestine rally held in front of the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta on Sunday.

While Sugiono did not provide a specific timeline for the shipment, he emphasized that the aid reflects Indonesia’s deep sense of humanity and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“This is our humanitarian response to witnessing so many innocent people becoming victims of Zionist Israeli atrocities,” Sugiono said.

Addressing the Palestinian people during Indonesia’s Independence Month, the Foreign Minister assured them that they are not alone.

“To my brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine, you are not alone. All of Indonesia stands with you. We want you to experience the same freedom we enjoy,” he stated.

Sugiono reaffirmed Indonesia’s firm stance against genocide and its unwavering support for Palestinian rights.

“The Indonesian government is consistent in opposing genocide, the use of starvation as a weapon, and the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland,” he asserted.

The rally, themed “United to Save Gaza from Massacre and Starvation,” began at 6 a.m. local time. Participants waved Palestinian flags and carried pots and eating utensils to symbolize the widespread hunger in Gaza.

Organized by the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine (ARI-BP), the rally featured notable figures such as MUI’s Head of Foreign Affairs Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, preachers Ustadz Das’ad Latif, Ustadz Abdul Somad, Aa’ Gym, writer Asma Nadia, and others. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

