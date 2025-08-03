SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Foreign Minister Announces to Send 10,000 Tons of Rice for Gaza

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

10 Views

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono announced that Indonesia will send 10,000 tons of rice to Gaza as humanitarian aid in response to the ongoing crisis caused by Israel’s aggression. The statement was made during a massive pro-Palestine rally held in front of the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta on Sunday.

While Sugiono did not provide a specific timeline for the shipment, he emphasized that the aid reflects Indonesia’s deep sense of humanity and solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“This is our humanitarian response to witnessing so many innocent people becoming victims of Zionist Israeli atrocities,” Sugiono said.

Addressing the Palestinian people during Indonesia’s Independence Month, the Foreign Minister assured them that they are not alone.

Also Read: Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

“To my brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine, you are not alone. All of Indonesia stands with you. We want you to experience the same freedom we enjoy,” he stated.

Sugiono reaffirmed Indonesia’s firm stance against genocide and its unwavering support for Palestinian rights.

“The Indonesian government is consistent in opposing genocide, the use of starvation as a weapon, and the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland,” he asserted.

The rally, themed “United to Save Gaza from Massacre and Starvation,” began at 6 a.m. local time. Participants waved Palestinian flags and carried pots and eating utensils to symbolize the widespread hunger in Gaza.

Also Read: Thousands Beat Pots and Pans to Symbolize Starvation in Gaza

Organized by the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine (ARI-BP), the rally featured notable figures such as MUI’s Head of Foreign Affairs Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, preachers Ustadz Das’ad Latif, Ustadz Abdul Somad, Aa’ Gym, writer Asma Nadia, and others. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: BNPB: Six Natural Disasters Strike Indonesia Within 24 Hours

TagAliansi Rakyat Indonesia Bela Palestina ARI-BP August independence food aid forced displacement Foreign Minister Sugiono Gaza genocide government policy humanitarian assistance humanitarian crisis Indonesia Indonesian Solidarity international support jakarta National Monument Palestine Palestinian freedom pro-Palestine rally rice aid starvation in Gaza Zionist atrocities

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesian Foreign Minister Announces to Send 10,000 Tons of Rice for Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Hundreds of Thousands of Indonesians Rally in Solidarity for Gaza in Jakarta

  • 7 hours ago
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Seven More Die of Starvation in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 169

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Fighters Share Food with Israeli Hostages Amid Ongoing Blockade

  • 18 hours ago
Tausiyah

Imaam Yakhsyallah Explains Al-Fatihah’s Meaning, Outlines Four Foundations of Life Knowledge

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 14:29 WIB
Former Trade Minister Thomas Trikasih Lembong (left) and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto (right). (Photo: Ist)
Indonesia

Tom Lembong and Hasto Kristiyanto Released After Presidential Clemency

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia Declares August 18, National Holiday

  • 17 hours ago
Europe

Finland Signals Readiness to Recognize Palestine Amid International Momentum

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 22:52 WIB
Palestine

Illegal Israeli Settlers Plan Mass Invasion of Al-Aqsa Mosque for Tisha B’Av

  • 6 hours ago
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Seven More Die of Starvation in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 169

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

Thousands Beat Pots and Pans to Symbolize Starvation in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Jakarta Weather This Friday Will Be Sunny All Day

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:08 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Colonialism on Earth Must Be Abolished

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:28 WIB
Nearly 20,000 Indonesians gathered in Jakarta’s Patung Kuda area on Sunday, May 18 2025 a massive show of solidarity with Palestine (photo: Sidik/MINA)
Indonesia

MUI Calls on Muslims to Attend the Grand Rally to Save Gaza in Jakarta

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 22:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us