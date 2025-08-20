Indonesian Embassy in Jordan Support the Constraction of Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza

Amman, MINA —In a ceremony commemorating Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day, the Maemuna Center Indonesia reaffirmed its commitment to the Palestinian people by announcing plans to build an Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza.

The initiative has garnered full support from various parties, including Indonesian Ambassador to Jordan Ade Padmo Sarwono, who attended the August 17 ceremony at the Indonesian Embassy in Amman alongside the hospital’s advance team.

“Thank you for the Maemuna Center’s initiative,” Ade said in a press release on Wednesday.

“This is a reflection of our love and compassion for the people of Palestine, especially mothers and children in Gaza who are enduring a humanitarian crisis. We pray that the Maemuna Center’s aspirations will be realized. I am grateful for this idea and wish them continued success.” He expressed hope that a ceasefire in Gaza would happen soon to allow for the construction of the hospital.

Edi Wahyudi, head of the hospital’s advance team, explained that the facility would be a four-story building. “God willing, this hospital will be four stories high. We ask for the prayers and support of all Indonesians so this can become a tangible sign of our care for Palestine,” he said.

Fikri Rofi’ul Haq, a volunteer and advance team member from Gaza, emphasized that the ambassador’s support strengthens their humanitarian mission. “On this August 17, in addition to the independence ceremony, the Red and White Task Force 2 also distributed humanitarian aid via airdrop. The ambassador’s support is a source of great encouragement for us,” he stated.

The advance team also includes Abdurrahman Parmo and Edi Wahyudi, both of whom were previously involved in the construction of the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in Gaza. Their presence symbolizes Indonesia’s continued dedication to helping Palestine.

The Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza is a major project initiated by the Maemuna Center Indonesia, the women’s wing of the Aqsa Working Group. Its presence is hoped to be an “oasis of love and hope” for mothers and children, who are among the most vulnerable victims of Israeli aggression and the blockade.

The Maemuna Center is urging all Indonesians to continue their prayers and support for the cause. “Every drop of effort in this struggle is a manifestation of our love for Palestine,” the organization’s statement concluded. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

