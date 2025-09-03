SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Maemuna Center-UIN Ar-Raniry Signed MoU for Construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Maemuna Center signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UIN Ar-Raniry, Banda Aceh

Banda Aceh, MINA – Maemuna Center Indonesia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ar-Raniry State Islamic University (UIN) in Banda Aceh to jointly raise funds for the construction of a Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza.

The signing ceremony took place during the commemoration of the Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday 1447 Hijriyah at the Ali Hasyimy Auditorium on Tuesday.

Onny Firyanti Hamidy, Chairperson of Maemuna Center Indonesia, signed on behalf of her organization, accompanied by Yurdani Binti Muda Balia, the Aceh Province Coordinator for the center.

The Rector of UIN Ar-Raniry, Prof. Dr. Mujiburrahman, signed on behalf of the university, accompanied by Vice Rector Prof. Mursyid Djawas.

Also Read: Jakarta Police Arrest NGO Figures Over Alleged Role in Violent Protests

UIN Ar-Raniry had previously disbursed an initial donation of Rp 50 million (approximately $3,200) for the hospital project through the Maemuna Center Indonesia.

The chairperson of Maemuna Center Indonesia expressed her appreciation for the collaboration, stating that UIN Ar-Raniry is a leading pioneer in directly responding to aid for the Palestinian people, specifically for the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza.

In addition to the event at UIN Ar-Raniry, Maemuna Center Indonesia also met with the Mayor of Sabang to promote the hospital project.

The Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday commemoration at UIN Ar-Raniry was supported by the Mohammad Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Abu Dhabi, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo. The event also featured the renowned international munsyid (Islamic singer) from Egypt, Mostafa Atef, known for his nasheed “Qomarun.”

Also Read: Mustafa Al-Barghouti: Evacuating Gaza is an Israeli-US Ploy to Expel Palestinians

Also in attendance were a UAE delegation, including Sultan Faisal Al Remeithi and Dr. Mohammad Nuh Al-Qudah from the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities Abu Dhabi, as well as Dr. Munajat, the Director of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Mahmood Mohammad Abdullah Alkhemeiri, and Ahmed Mohamed Amin Ahmed.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Figure Delivers Special Message to President Prabowo, Reject Gaza Displacement

News Channel

