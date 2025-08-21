SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia to Build Maternal and Child Hospital in Gaza as Long-Term Investment

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Design of the Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) Indonesia to be built in Gaza City, Palestine. (Photo: Maemuna Center)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia, through the Maemuna Center, is spearheading an initiative to build a Maternal and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, Palestine. The project is a direct response to the devastating impact of the war, which has claimed numerous civilian lives, particularly mothers and children. With existing healthcare facilities frequently targeted by attacks, there is a critical need for adequate medical services in the region.

“This [maternal and child hospital] was born from our discussions with the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, seeing the needs that will exist after the war,” said Rifa Belriana Arifin, a member of the Maemuna Center’s presidium, during a visit to the Media Group office in West Jakarta.

Rifa stated that the project, under the Maemuna Center’s Aqsa Working Group (AWG) which focuses on women’s issues, is the result of intensive communication with the Palestinian Ministry of Health. AWG has successfully secured a 6,000-square-meter plot of land in northern Gaza for the hospital’s construction.

Construction will begin once the situation in Gaza improves. The project will involve Indonesian experts and workers, replicating the success of the previous Indonesian hospital built in Gaza.

“We hope to have the groundbreaking ceremony once this war is over and we can begin the construction process,” Rifa said.

This project is not only a form of humanitarian aid but also a long-term investment or “jariah” (charity) for Indonesians who wish to contribute. AWG is inviting all segments of the nation to work together to make the hospital a reality. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

