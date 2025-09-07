Indonesia Fully Supports Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has expressed full support for the participation of the Indonesia Global Peace Convoy (IGPC) in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission aimed at breaking Israel’s military blockade and delivering aid to the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahd Nabyl A. Mulachela said the government had received information confirming that 30 Indonesian nationals are taking part in the voyage, including four volunteers of Aqsa Working Group (AWG).

Scheduled to depart from Tunisia to Gaza on September 10, the mission has prompted Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry to coordinate with its embassies in Tunis, Cairo, and Rome to ensure the protection and safety of Indonesian participants.

“Through the Indonesian Embassy in Tunis, the government has provided facilitation during their stay in Tunisia and conveyed the potential risks they may face when entering Gaza,” Nabyl said in a statement on Sunday.

The Embassy in Tunis also held a meeting and prayer session with IGPC volunteers ahead of the mission. Indonesian Ambassador to Tunisia, Zuhairi Misrawi, emphasized that Indonesia’s participation reflects its firm commitment to supporting Palestinian independence and ending the Gaza blockade.

Five Indonesian vessels joining the flotilla have been named after national heroes: Soekarno, Diponegoro, Hasanuddin, Pati Unus, and Malahayati.

The Global Sumud Flotilla seeks to send an unequivocal message to the international community that Israel’s genocide and blockade against Gaza’s more than two million residents cannot be ignored. The mission also involves participants from several countries, including Malaysia, the United States, the Netherlands, Brazil, Italy, Colombia, Morocco, Sri Lanka, and Tunisia. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

