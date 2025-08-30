SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail from Spain to Challenge Gaza Blockade

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

Freedom Flotilla boat carrying medical supplies for Gaza hijacked by Israeli forces.

Madrid, MINA – Pro-Palestinian activists from 44 nations are preparing to depart from Spanish ports on Sunday aboard dozens of vessels in the “Global Sumud Flotilla,” carrying humanitarian aid to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

The initiative, whose name means “perseverance” in Arabic, represents the largest coordinated effort to deliver essential supplies including food, medicine, and infant formula to Gaza’s starving population.

Prominent participants include Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Portuguese left-wing politician Mariana Mortagua, American actress Susan Sarandon, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, and Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela. Organizers have called on international governments to pressure Israel to allow safe passage for the flotilla, emphasizing the urgent need to address Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

The mission comes amid heightened tensions as Israel continues its Operation Gideon’s Chariots 2 offensive in Gaza, backed by the US administration. Previous attempts to break the naval blockade have been met with force, including the 2010 raid that killed nine Turkish activists and last June’s interception of a vessel carrying Thunberg.

Palestinian organizer Saif Abukeshek, based in Spain, stated that “the ball is in politicians’ court to defend human rights and guarantee safe passage” for the humanitarian mission. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail from Spain to Challenge Gaza Blockade

