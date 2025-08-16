Experts Urge Global Rejection of Israel’s Greater Israel Narrative

Jakarta, MINA – Scholars and analysts urged the international community to firmly reject Israel’s attempts to expand its occupation of Palestine under the pretext of a Greater Israel narrative, including plans to annex Gaza and forcibly displace millions of residents.

The call was made during the international webinar Defending Gaza, Protecting Palestine, organized by the Political Science Master’s Program at Universitas Muhammadiyah Jakarta (UMJ) on Friday.

Speakers included Dr. Daud Abdullah of the UK-based Middle East Monitor, Dr. Muslim Imran, Executive Director of the Asia and Middle East Center for Research and Dialogue (AMEC) in Malaysia, UMJ political science lecturer Ali Noer Zaman, and researcher Annisa Theresia. The session was moderated by Ella S. Prihatini, Ph.D., and opened by UMJ Dean Prof. Dr. Evi Satispi.

Dr. Muslim Imran dismissed the concept of a “Greater Israel” as historically unfounded.

“There has never been such a state in ancient history. Israel’s current expansion is colonialism, and the world must reject it,” he said, describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.

Annisa Theresia presented visual evidence of mass killings and forced displacement in Gaza, accusing Israel of deliberately creating famine and chaos.

“This is not a war but genocide. Defenders of Al-Aqsa are heroes, not terrorists,” she stressed.

Dr. Daud Abdullah reminded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been named by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a suspect in genocide.

“He should be arrested, yet continues to travel freely, including to the United States,” he said, noting that more countries, especially in Europe, are moving to recognize Palestine.

Ali Noer Zaman underlined that defending Gaza also means preserving Palestinian cultural identity. He linked Indonesia’s stance to the 1955 Bandung Conference, which emphasized resistance to colonialism. He added that President Prabowo Subianto’s policy supports Palestinian independence, a two-state solution, and recognition of Israel only if Palestine achieves sovereignty.

Opening the webinar, Prof. Evi Satispi said the Gaza tragedy is a test of the international system and of the world’s moral commitment to justice.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

