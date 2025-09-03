SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Mustafa Al-Barghouti: Evacuating Gaza is an Israeli-US Ploy to Expel Palestinians

6 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Dr. Mustafa Al-Barghouti, a prominent Palestinian physician and politician and the president of the Palestinian National Initiative has urged the government and people of Indonesia not to evacuate Gaza residents for any reason.

He made the remarks during a press conference titled “Current Situation in Palestine: Genocide and Forced Migration Tactics” on Tuesday.

“Evacuating Gaza’s residents is part of a tactic by Israel and the United States to expel the Palestinian people from their land. I have witnessed this pattern for decades,” he stated emphatically.

According to Al-Barghouti, history has proven that the expulsion of Palestinians has been a recurring event since the 1948 Nakba.

“There are already 7.5 million Palestinians who have been displaced from their territory and, to this day, cannot return,” he said.

He stressed that if Indonesia and the world want to help Palestine, the concrete steps should be to pressure Israel and the US to lift the blockade, allow humanitarian aid to enter and send medical personnel or provide direct medical services within Palestine, including Gaza.

“This is far more beneficial than having to move Gaza residents out of their own territory,” he concluded.

Dr. Mustafa Al-Barghouti was born in Jerusalem in 1954, a Palestinian medical doctor, activist, and politician. He is known as the president of the Palestinian National Initiative and one of the pioneering figures of non-violent civil resistance in Palestine.

In addition to his political activities, he also founded the Union of Palestinian Medical Relief Committees (UPMRC), a humanitarian organization that provides medical services to the Palestinian people in the occupied territories.

With his medical background and political experience, Al-Barghouti has become a leading voice calling for international solidarity and opposing all forms of forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland.

Since October 7, 2023, Gaza has been under an Israeli military aggression that has killed tens of thousands of civilians. In addition, a full Israeli blockade has caused severe shortages of food, clean water, electricity, and medicine.

These conditions have led to increased discussion of evacuation, which, according to Al-Barghouti, would only reinforce the project of forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their land. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza relocation Indonesia support for Palestine Mustafa Al-Barghouti

