AWG’s Speech in Tunisia Warmly Welcomed by Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

Tunis, MINA – Indonesian support for Palestine resonated strongly during the Global Sumud Flotilla solidarity action held in downtown Tunis, Tunisia, on Sunday. A representative of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Farid Al-Ayubi, received a warm welcome as he delivered a passionate speech before hundreds of activists from various countries.

The rally, held at Masroh Al-Baladi, called for an end to the genocide in Gaza and demanded the lifting of the illegal Zionist Israeli blockade. Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and carried banners expressing their support for Palestinian liberation.

In his speech, Farid emphasized the Indonesian people’s unwavering support for the Global Sumud Flotilla mission to break the Gaza blockade on September 4.

“We come from Indonesia to support the Global Sumud Flotilla in breaking the blockade of Gaza. May Allah ease this journey so that humanitarian aid can be delivered directly to the people of Gaza,” Farid declared passionately.

His statement was met with applause, chants of “Allahu Akbar,” and enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. He then led the AWG’s signature slogan, “Al-Aqsa Haqquna!” which was answered in unison by the participants, affirming the Islamic claim to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Following the speech, activists from Tunisia, Morocco, and Qatar approached Farid to shake hands and embrace in solidarity.

“The presence of the AWG delegation, sending four volunteers from Indonesia, received special appreciation. It reflects the strong transnational solidarity in defending Palestine,” stated an AWG press release received by MINA on Monday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla unites four major coalitions: the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, the Global Movement to Gaza, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, and Sumud Nusantara. More than 70 ships are expected to join in this largest maritime humanitarian mission. The fleet is scheduled to depart on September 4 and expected to arrive in Gaza around September 14–15.

Delegations from 44 countries across six continents, including Australia, Brazil, South Africa, and several European nations, have confirmed their commitment to the mission. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

