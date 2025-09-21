SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesia Garners Global Support for Recognition of Palestine

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

(Doc. UN Photo)

New York, MINA – The Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia in New York, Hari Prabowo, stated that a session on Palestine at the UN General Assembly aims to encourage more countries to recognize the State of Palestine.

The UN will hold a special session on Palestine on September 22. Titled “High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution,” the conference will last three hours, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM local time.

“The purpose of this High-Level Conference on the Two-State Solution is to garner as many countries as possible to give recognition to the State of Palestine. This will increase Palestine’s leverage in the peaceful negotiation process,” Deputy Hari said during a media briefing at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia in New York, United States on Saturday.

Hari explained that the conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, seeks to put Palestine on equal footing with Israel in the eyes of the world, thereby creating peace in the region and justice for the Palestinian people.

Also Read: Mahmoud Abbas to Deliver UN Speech via Video After US Visa Denial

Indonesia’s involvement in realizing the two-state solution for Palestine, he continued, is demonstrated by its participation as a core group member working to mobilize recognition for the State of Palestine.

“The main initiators are France and Saudi Arabia, but there is a core group. Indonesia is one of the core group members, which totals 19. These 19, frankly, are also working behind the scenes to gather as many countries as possible to grant recognition to the State of Palestine,” Hari said.

He also expressed optimism that in the lead-up to the conference on the Palestinian issue, several more countries will officially recognize Palestine as a state.

Recently, a number of countries, including Britain, France, Portugal, and Malta, announced that they will officially recognize Palestine ahead of the UN session.

Also Read: US Senate Launches Historic Initiative to Recognize Palestinian State

Several other countries, including Canada, Australia, and Belgium, have also previously stated that they are considering recognizing Palestine soon.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution that endorsed the New York Declaration on a Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Issue and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

The resolution passed with 142 votes in favor, 10 against, and 12 abstentions.

The New York Declaration, which was circulated at a high-level international conference held at the UN in late July, establishes an action-oriented pathway toward a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the realization of the two-state solution. []

Also Read: UN’s Guterres: World Must Not Bend to Israel’s Pressure on Palestinian Statehood

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagIndonesia support for Palestine Palestinian state

Indonesia Garners Global Support for Recognition of Palestine

