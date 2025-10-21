SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Qatar Condemns Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Doha, MINA – Qatar has strongly condemned what it calls continuous Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, labeling the actions as breaches of international law and state terrorism, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at the opening session of Qatar’s Shura Council on Tuesday, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani denounced Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the targeting of a Hamas delegation in Doha.

“We reiterate our condemnation of all Israeli violations and practices in Palestine, especially the transformation of the Gaza Strip into an uninhabitable zone and the continued violation of the ceasefire,” Sheikh Tamim said.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 80 Palestinians have been killed and over 300 injured by Israeli forces since the ceasefire began on October 10.

Highlighting the broader context, the emir stated, “The Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian territories and the unified Palestinian state.” He also criticized the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and efforts to Judaize the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

Referring to an Israeli airstrike in Doha on September 9, which targeted Hamas leadership engaged in ceasefire negotiations, Sheikh Tamim condemned the attack as “an act of state terrorism.”

Israel has violated all international laws and norms governing relations between states by attacking a country that acts as a mediator and by its attempt to kill delegation members,” he said.

The ceasefire deal, initiated on October 10 and based on a phased proposal by US President Donald Trump, includes the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, followed by reconstruction efforts and a new governing framework for Gaza, excluding Hamas.

Since October 2023, the conflict has resulted in over 68,200 Palestinian deaths and more than 170,200 injuries, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

