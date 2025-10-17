SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

9 Views

Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Hamas reaffirmed on Thursday its commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Israel, emphasizing the importance of ending the war and beginning Gaza’s reconstruction.

“We confirm that Hamas is committed to implementing the agreement, which ensures an end to the war, protection for our people from aggression, and the beginning of reconstruction,” said Zahir Jabarin, Hamas’ chief in the West Bank, during a televised address.

Jabarin rejected any foreign oversight of Palestinian affairs, stating, “We reject any form of international guardianship over our people. The time has come to grant the Palestinian people their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state.”

He also warned that Israel’s continued detention of Palestinian prisoners would “keep the flames of the conflict alive,” calling the prisoners’ issue “a moral and national value carried by heroes from one generation to another.”

Also Read: Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

Under the ceasefire deal, Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 10 others in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The agreement, based on a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, includes provisions for Gaza’s reconstruction and a new governing framework that excludes Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Tagceasefire conflict Donald Trump Gaza war Hamas humanitarian crisis Israel Middle East Palestinian prisoners Palestinian state reconstruction West Bank Zahir Jabarin

