Israel to Mobilize 430,000 Reservists for Gaza Occupation

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel has authorized Defense Minister Israel Katz to call up 430,000 army reservists through 30 November 2025 to prepare for a full occupation of Gaza City, state broadcaster Kan reported.

The mobilization follows cabinet approval on Friday to take control of Gaza City and central refugee camps, and to relocate about one million Palestinians to southern Gaza. Officials said the call-up is intended to strengthen combat readiness amid intensifying military operations.

Israel’s Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, issued a legal opinion backing the move, describing it as “inevitable” despite “legal difficulties” over the unequal burden placed on different segments of the population.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

