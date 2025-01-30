CAIR Welcomes Recognition of ‘World Hijab Day’ in New York

New York, MINA – The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Wednesday hailed a new resolution in the New York State Senate that officially recognizes February 1, 2025, as World Hijab Day.

The resolution, introduced by Senator Roxanne Persaud, aims to “promote religious tolerance, cultural understanding, and international solidarity.”

“World Hijab Day, now in its 12th year, is a platform to increase understanding, dispel stereotypes, and celebrate the empowerment of women who choose to wear the hijab,” CAIR said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

Noting that “this resolution reflects New York’s celebration of cultural and religious diversity,” CAIR-NY Executive Director Afaf Nasher said, “World Hijab Day is an important opportunity to give voice to women who wear the hijab and to combat the prejudice and discrimination they often face.”

“We are very grateful to Senator Roxanne J. Persaud for her advocacy and support of this resolution,” Nasher added.

World Hijab Day was founded by Nazma Khan in 2013 as a platform to foster religious tolerance and cultural understanding, according to its website. Since its inception, the day has been celebrated around the world, allowing women of all backgrounds to experience wearing the hijab for a day. []

