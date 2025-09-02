BPOM Responds to Commotion Over ‘MBG’ Trays Containing Non-Halal Toxic Metals

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) has spoken out regarding a report from the Indonesia Business Post (IBP) about the trays used for serving free nutritious meals (MBG).

The IBP report claimed that the Semarang BPOM Center had tested the MBG food trays in 2024 and declared them unsafe. It has now been confirmed that this is not the case.

“The Semarang BPOM Center has never conducted tests on the MBG food trays as mentioned in the news,” stated an official release from the Semarang BPOM Center, quoted from its official Instagram account on Tuesday.

Previously, IBP, located in the Chaoshan industrial area of Guangdong, China, a production hub for trays for the global market had reportedly revealed indications of the use of non-food-grade materials.

The report also mentioned the use of pig-fat-based industrial lubricant in the tray production process.

The report also claimed that BPOM had tested 100 trays for free nutritious meals in March 2024 and found that 65 of the 100 trays distributed in Central Java did not meet standards because their heavy metal content exceeded the legal threshold.

These findings triggered concerns about the risk of serious health effects from excessive metal exposure, specifically nerve disorders.

Contacted separately, BPOM spokesperson Eka Rosmalasari confirmed that the agency has not conducted any checks on the food trays.

“The IBP report is baseless. BPOM has not performed any tests. However, if requested, BPOM is ready to assist,” she affirmed, as reported by Detik.com on Tuesday. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

