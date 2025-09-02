SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

BPOM Responds to Commotion Over ‘MBG’ Trays Containing Non-Halal Toxic Metals

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Ilustrasi Food Trays for The Free Nutritious Meal Program (MBG)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) has spoken out regarding a report from the Indonesia Business Post (IBP) about the trays used for serving free nutritious meals (MBG).

The IBP report claimed that the Semarang BPOM Center had tested the MBG food trays in 2024 and declared them unsafe. It has now been confirmed that this is not the case.

“The Semarang BPOM Center has never conducted tests on the MBG food trays as mentioned in the news,” stated an official release from the Semarang BPOM Center, quoted from its official Instagram account on Tuesday.

Previously, IBP, located in the Chaoshan industrial area of Guangdong, China, a production hub for trays for the global market had reportedly revealed indications of the use of non-food-grade materials.

Also Read: KPK Seizes $1.6 Million in Alleged 2024 Hajj Quota Corruption Case

The report also mentioned the use of pig-fat-based industrial lubricant in the tray production process.

The report also claimed that BPOM had tested 100 trays for free nutritious meals in March 2024 and found that 65 of the 100 trays distributed in Central Java did not meet standards because their heavy metal content exceeded the legal threshold.

These findings triggered concerns about the risk of serious health effects from excessive metal exposure, specifically nerve disorders.

Contacted separately, BPOM spokesperson Eka Rosmalasari confirmed that the agency has not conducted any checks on the food trays.

Also Read: Prabowo Vows Firm Stance Amid Weeklong Unrest in Indonesia

“The IBP report is baseless. BPOM has not performed any tests. However, if requested, BPOM is ready to assist,” she affirmed, as reported by Detik.com on Tuesday. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Apologizes After Her Home Was Looted

TagBPOM RI free meals MBG

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

BPOM Responds to Commotion Over ‘MBG’ Trays Containing Non-Halal Toxic Metals

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 21:28 WIB
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s BPOM Seals Deal with Sudan, Paving Way for Herbal Exports

  • Friday, 4 July 2025 - 22:10 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Agency: Syrup Drug Solvents Imported from Thailand

  • Tuesday, 1 November 2022 - 21:56 WIB
Indonesia

BPOM Hopes Red and White Vaccine Recognized by WHO

  • Tuesday, 28 June 2022 - 16:39 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Northern Military Base

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Apologizes After Her Home Was Looted

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 22:29 WIB
Europe

Italy Ready to Host Palestinian Students Amid Ongoing Crisis

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

250 Media Outlets Protest Killings of Journalists in Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Hundreds of Israeli Settlers Perform Talmudic Rituals Near Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

BPOM Responds to Commotion Over ‘MBG’ Trays Containing Non-Halal Toxic Metals

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 21:28 WIB
Indonesia

KPK Probes Former Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil in Hajj Quota

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 20:27 WIB
Aqsa Working Group (AWG) representative, Farid Al-Ayubi (center), delivers a speech at the Global Sumud Flotilla solidarity rally in Masroh Al-Baladi, downtown Tunisia, Sunday (August 31, 2025). [Doc. AWG]
International

AWG’s Speech in Tunisia Warmly Welcomed by Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Vows Firm Stance Amid Weeklong Unrest in Indonesia

  • 11 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us