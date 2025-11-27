SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Activist Unfurls Palestinian Flag During German Parliament Session, Protesting Gaza Policy

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

A student waves the Palestinian flag above Hamilton Hall on the Columbia University campus, April 30, 2024. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Berlin, MINA – A pro-Palestinian activist unfurled a Palestinian flag inside the Bundestag (German Parliament building) on Wednesday during a foreign policy debate. The action was carried out to protest the German government’s policy regarding Gaza.

The activist interrupted Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was delivering a speech about the situation in Gaza.

“We continue to see a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” Wadephul said, but was immediately shouted down by the demonstrator, who stated there was no ceasefire.

The demonstrator was protesting Israel’s alleged ceasefire violations, which have killed hundreds of Palestinians, and Germany’s failure to pressure Israel over its actions in Gaza.

Also Read: UN Experts Warn Right Violations in Kashmir by Indian Authorities

Parliamentary Vice-President Omid Nouripour, who was presiding over the session, immediately intervened, and three security officers forcibly removed the young man from the visitors’ area.

This protest move comes amid the controversial decision by the German government to lift restrictions on arms exports to Israel.

Germany is one of the largest arms suppliers to Israel, with approved arms sales reaching a value of more than €492 million during the period from October 2023 to June 2025.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: At Least Nine Children and One Woman Killed in Pakistani Airstrike on Afghanistan

TagPalestinian flag

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Activist Unfurls Palestinian Flag During German Parliament Session, Protesting Gaza Policy

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

1,000 Climbers Expedition Successfully Raises Palestinian Flag on Mount Raung Summit

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 06:36 WIB
Europe

Tuscany Governor Urges Italy to Recognize the State of Palestine

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:37 WIB
Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 21:53 WIB
Europe

A Man Climbs London’s Big Ben to Wave Palestinian Flag

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 19:19 WIB
Indonesia

Aceh Weightlifter Raises Palestinian Flag after Winning Gold Medal at PON XXI

  • Tuesday, 10 September 2024 - 14:23 WIB
Load More
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Africa

1,700 Sudanese Children Suffering From Malnutrition in Tawila Camp, Local Group Warns

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Urges Indian Jews to “Return” to Zionist-Occupied Territories in Palestine

  • Wednesday, 26 November 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Military Kidnaps 32 Palestinians in Major West Bank Operations

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Health Ministry Reports Over 69,000 Killed Since Start of Conflict

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Destroys Thousands of Olive Trees in Jenin

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us