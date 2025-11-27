Activist Unfurls Palestinian Flag During German Parliament Session, Protesting Gaza Policy

Berlin, MINA – A pro-Palestinian activist unfurled a Palestinian flag inside the Bundestag (German Parliament building) on Wednesday during a foreign policy debate. The action was carried out to protest the German government’s policy regarding Gaza.

The activist interrupted Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was delivering a speech about the situation in Gaza.

“We continue to see a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” Wadephul said, but was immediately shouted down by the demonstrator, who stated there was no ceasefire.

The demonstrator was protesting Israel’s alleged ceasefire violations, which have killed hundreds of Palestinians, and Germany’s failure to pressure Israel over its actions in Gaza.

Parliamentary Vice-President Omid Nouripour, who was presiding over the session, immediately intervened, and three security officers forcibly removed the young man from the visitors’ area.

This protest move comes amid the controversial decision by the German government to lift restrictions on arms exports to Israel.

Germany is one of the largest arms suppliers to Israel, with approved arms sales reaching a value of more than €492 million during the period from October 2023 to June 2025.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

