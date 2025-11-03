A400M Aircraft Capable of Sending Humanitarian Missions to Gaza: Prabowo

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto stated that the Airbus A400M transport aircraft owned by the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU) has the capability to be used for humanitarian missions, including assisting the evacuation of injured victims in Gaza.

“I believe it is capable, very capable. But I think this will be more influential or play a greater role in the evacuation of the wounded, those who need surgery, and so on,” said Prabowo at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta, on Monday.

The President said that the Airbus A400M aircraft is highly feasible for supporting humanitarian operations, especially in medical evacuations for victims requiring treatment or surgical procedures.

To this end, Prabowo has ordered that the A400M transport aircraft be equipped with air operation and air ambulance modules.

Also Read: Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur: The Challenging Path to Palestine’s Liberation Must Be Grounded in Faith and Compassion

In addition, the President has also commanded an increase in TNI (Indonesian Armed Forces) medical battalions, which will not only serve in national disaster response but can also be deployed for international humanitarian missions.

“I ordered the TNI to add medical battalions. These medical team battalions will not only support disasters in the national territory, but if there are humanitarian [disasters] occurring, events everywhere, we can also be present,” the President stated.

The Head of State recalled that Indonesia has previously received aid from various countries during major disasters, such as the tsunami in Aceh and the earthquake in Central Sulawesi.

Therefore, according to the President, Indonesia also needs to play an active role in helping other countries facing difficulties.

Also Read: Indonesian Team Secures Second Place at 2025 Asian Arabic Debating Championship in Oman

“So, we, as part of the world community, must also help countries in distress. When Turkey had a major earthquake, we also sent two Hercules [aircraft], and we were ready to send a ship at that time. We still have a medical team in Gaza now, along with the UAE. They are still there,” Prabowo said.

At the Base Ops apron of Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, President Prabowo led the reception ceremony for the first A400M unit manufactured by Airbus by unveiling the curtain covering the logo of the Heavy Transport Air Squadron 31 on the left side of the aircraft’s nose, and then sprinkling flower water on the aircraft’s wheels.

The TNI AU’s A400M aircraft can carry a payload of up to 37 tons and 116 personnel. Furthermore, it is equipped with four Europrop TP400-D6 turboprop engines and can fly at a maximum speed of 780 kilometers per hour with a maximum range of 8,900 kilometers.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: BKSAP Reaffirms the Principle of Collaboration in the Struggle to Liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine