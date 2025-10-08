When the Sumud Flotilla Didn’t Reach Gaza

By Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيم

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says:

وَلَا تَهِنُوْا وَلَا تَحْزَنُوْا وَاَنْتُمُ الْاَعْلَوْنَ اِنْ كُنْتُمْ مُّؤْمِنِيْنَ ۝١٣٩ اِنْ يَّمْسَسْكُمْ قَرْحٌ فَقَدْ مَسَّ الْقَوْمَ قَرْحٌ مِّثْلُهٗۗ وَتِلْكَ الْاَيَّامُ نُدَاوِلُهَا بَيْنَ النَّاسِۚ وَلِيَعْلَمَ اللّٰهُ الَّذِيْنَ اٰمَنُوْا وَيَتَّخِذَ مِنْكُمْ شُهَدَاۤءَۗ وَاللّٰهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الظّٰلِمِيْنَۙ ۝١٤٠ (ال عمران [٣]: ١٣٩ــ١٤٠)

“Do not lose heart nor fall into despair, for you shall be superior if you are believers. [139] If you have suffered a wound, they too have suffered a similar wound. We alternate the days of triumph and loss among people, so that Allah may distinguish the true believers and select martyrs from among you. Allah does not like the wrongdoers. [140]” (QS Ali Imran [3]: 139-140)

Imam Ibn Kathir Rahimahullah explained that the asbabun nuzul (reason for revelation) of these verses was in the context of the Battle of Uhud (3 AH). At that time, many Muslim troops were martyred, leading some to call it a “defeat.”

The verses were revealed to comfort the Companions, reminding them that the suffering they experienced at Uhud was similar to what their enemy (the Quraish polytheists) had suffered at the Battle of Badr, where 70 of their men were killed and 70 were taken prisoner by the Muslim forces. At Uhud, 70 Muslim soldiers were martyred, while 127 from the Quraish side were killed.

It was in this condition that Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala sent down the verses above as solace and moral strength, reminding them that a worldly setback is not the end of the struggle, and that the believers still hold a high position in His sight.

Through these verses, Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala intends to teach the Muslims not to be sad or weak, even if they have not yet achieved what they set out to in their struggle. Because true strength lies in faith, patience, and unyielding perseverance in the struggle.

Meanwhile, Imam Fakhruddin Ar-Razi Rahimahullah, highlighted the psychological and social dimension of these verses. Patience and steadfastness serve not only as a means to comfort sad hearts but also as a moral strategy to restore the spirit and collective resilience of the Muslim community after experiencing a setback.

The verses do not only speak of inner peace, but also provide a guide for those who struggle against oppression, occupation, and all forms of injustice.

Patience (sabr) and firmness of heart (istiqamah) are the most potent weapons when facing continuous pressure. These two qualities are more valuable than physical strength, as they constantly encourage a person to keep fighting until Allah Ta’ala grants His aid and the Muslims achieve true victory.

This author believes that the content of these verses is relevant to what the activists involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission experienced and felt when they faced interception, intimidation, and ill-treatment from the forces of the Zionist Israeli occupation.

The Patience and Steadfastness of the Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

The GSF activists faced physical and psychological threats from the Zionist Israeli occupation forces. They were ambushed at sea. Their ships were hijacked, then escorted to a Zionist port, and the activists were held in an Israeli prison, yet they had already accomplished a large part of their mission.

Despite facing enormous pressure, the activists’ spirits did not waver. Patience and steadfastness became the shield protecting them from sorrow and despair.

The resilience of the GSF activists was not only reflected in their courage to face physical risk but also in how they controlled their anger and maintained team discipline. They were aware that violence or a wrong emotional reaction could damage the mission and diminish the credibility of the struggle.

Therefore, every action was carefully planned and executed, every decision and strategy was carried out with extreme caution. As a result, they managed to record the evil actions of the occupiers, allowing documentation of the Zionist soldiers’ crimes to be spread across the globe.

Moreover, the perseverance of the GSF activists became an inspiration for the international community, especially the younger generation who want to get involved in the humanitarian struggle. Every ship that sailed, even if it didn’t reach Gaza, successfully raised global awareness that the blockade and suffering of the Palestinian people must end immediately.

International solidarity continues to grow, and world attention remains focused on the years-long crisis in Palestine, particularly Gaza. This support comes not only from humanitarian institutions but also from civil society, academics, and even heads of state who are speaking out, emphasizing the importance of upholding justice and human rights for the Palestinian people.

Although the blockade and military aggression of the Zionist Israeli occupation have not ceased, the attention of the global world affirms that the voice of the Palestinian people remains heard on the international stage. Every humanitarian mission and every voyage like the Global Sumud Flotilla becomes a symbol of moral and humanitarian resistance.

Furthermore, global solidarity, attention, and support continue to ignite hope in the hearts of Gaza’s residents who live amid extreme hardship. They see that the world still cares, that some people and groups are paying serious attention and fighting alongside them.

That solidarity becomes a source of moral strength that encourages the people of Palestine to remain resolute, patient, and endure all forms of oppression. Even though they failed to breach the Gaza blockade, their mission successfully served as an inspiration to continue the struggle without giving up.

The success of the Global Sumud Flotilla, despite not reaching Gaza, is reflected in its vast symbolic and moral effect. Every voyage mission increases international awareness that Palestine remains alive in the heartbeat, breath, and thoughts of international activists.

The ship that failed to reach Gaza is not a symbol of failure, but concrete proof of a patience and solidarity that cannot be easily broken. The surging waves and the interception that blocked them could not stop the spirit of humanity that has grown in the hearts of activists and their supporters worldwide. In fact, the moral message and solidarity continue to flow, breaking through geographical boundaries and national divides.

A resident of Gaza, Yasir Hasunah, commented on the GSF mission with a statement he conveyed to the author on Monday, October 6, 2025: “O noble friends, know that you did not just sit quietly at home, staring at a television screen, or merely praying. You took a huge step, leaving all comfort behind to keep your conscience from dying. With that bravery, you have established the proof before all humanity, showing that there are still souls brave enough to resist occupation and oppression.”

Positive Impacts of the Global Sumud Flotilla

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) may not have succeeded in physically reaching Gaza, but morally and strategically, it has breached the boundaries of global consciousness. The mission has shaken the conscience of humanity and opened the eyes of many to the suffering that propaganda has tried to conceal.

Some of the positive impacts of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission include:

Increased International Support and Attention: The GSF successfully generated an unprecedented level of international support and attention for the Palestine issue. From Asia to Europe, Latin America to Africa, solidarity actions and joint prayers have emerged. Mainstream media, which are usually silent, are now beginning to cover the issue with a more humane focus. Gaza is once again the focus of world discussion. Exposing the Zionist Regime’s Crimes: The GSF mission indirectly exposed the crimes of the Zionist regime. Videos, photos, and recordings from the volunteers at sea revealed how Israel uses violence against a humanitarian mission. These pieces of documentation spread widely online, triggering a wave of global public outrage. Israel has been tainted in the eyes of the international community due to its cruel and brutal actions. Shifting Global Political Constellation: The global political landscape is starting to change. Countries that previously chose silence or were even close allies of Israel are now showing a different attitude. Several governments and parliaments have issued strong condemnations of the Zionist military’s barbarity. Some countries are even beginning to review diplomatic relations and defense cooperation with Tel Aviv. The GSF has changed the direction of the global political wind. A Beautiful Fruit of Da’wah (Preaching): A wonderful fruit of da’wah also emerged behind this humanitarian mission. Some non-Muslim activists who joined the GSF admitted to being inspired by the sincerity of the Muslim volunteers who struggled selflessly. Some later declared their conversion to Islam after directly witnessing how Islamic teachings encourage care for fellow human beings. This proves that the GSF was not just a logistical mission, but also a spiritual one. Affirming the Universal Humanitarian Issue: The GSF affirms that the Gaza crisis is not just a religious issue, but a universal humanitarian issue. On board the GSF ships, activists from various religions, ethnicities, and nations gathered. They came not because of shared creed, but because of a call of conscience. The world is beginning to understand that Palestine is not just about politics, but about justice, the right to life, and trampled human dignity. Shaking Israel’s Internal Stability: The GSF action also shook Israel internally. Thousands of Israeli citizens returned to the streets, surrounding the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They demanded policy changes and sharply criticized the government’s actions, which are making Israel increasingly isolated in the eyes of the world. This internal pressure shows that even a portion of Israeli citizens are growing weary of their own regime’s brutality. Proof of Gaza’s Spiritual Resilience: The GSF became proof of the spiritual resilience of Gaza’s residents. Although the ships failed to dock, the people of Gaza greeted the news with prayer and hope. They saw it as a sign that the world has not forgotten them. Amidst the blockade and destruction, the people of Gaza remain steadfast, showing the world that true strength is not in weapons, but in faith and firmness of heart. Strengthening the Global Solidarity Network: The GSF mission also strengthened the global solidarity network. Thousands of humanitarian organizations are now coordinating across countries for subsequent missions. From campuses, arts communities, to social institutions, many have been inspired to get involved. The GSF became a symbol of cross-border unity, bringing together people with a single goal: freeing humanity from occupation. Planting a New Narrative of Resistance: The GSF successfully planted a new narrative about resistance. That resistance does not have to be with weapons, but with humanity, with a camera, with a pen, with peaceful action that shakes world opinion. This is a jihad (struggle) without weapons whose power cannot be silenced, because it speaks directly to the human conscience.

The GSF has written a new chapter in the history of the Palestinian struggle. Although the Zionist forces held back their steps toward Gaza, the wave of solidarity they created is far greater than that. From the Mediterranean Sea, the echo of the struggle rolls out to all corners of the world.

One GSF activist from Malaysia, Ustaz Azhar Abdul Karim, conveyed, “We may not have reached Gaza, but our prayers and struggle have reached the hearts of its people. And as long as the world still has a conscience, the struggle to free Palestine will never fade.”

Brotherhood and Unity are the Key to the Struggle

The journey of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) once again reminds the world that the struggle to free Palestine is not just about a ship sailing, but about a great tide of human solidarity. The GSF was held back, but the spirit it carried can never be stopped.

The success of any struggle mission truly lies in unity and brotherhood. History has proven that no struggle succeeds without a foundation of togetherness.

Unity is not just a slogan, but an energy that binds hearts and aligns steps. With well-organized cooperation, a small force will become large, a minority voice will resonate into a majority, and the long road to independence will grow closer.

The history of the Muslim community’s success bears witness to how unity is the key to victory. Umar bin Khattab Radhiyallahu ‘anhu was able to liberate Al-Quds without bloodshed because of the strength of the closely knit brotherhood of the Ummah under his leadership. Similarly, Salahuddin Al-Ayubi successfully ended the Crusaders’ dominance and restored the glory of Al-Aqsa through the unity of the Muslims who were previously scattered.

What Umar and Salahuddin did was not merely a military strategy, but a strategy of ukhuwah (brotherhood) based on Shari’ah. They wove differences into strength, united their forces under one vision, and instilled the belief that victory is only born from unity and brotherhood. This is the historical legacy that should inspire the Palestinian struggle today.

The GSF is one form of moral resistance. Moving forward, there is a greater need for a more structured synergy, connecting civil society networks, concerned countries, and international diplomatic power, while putting aside personal and sectoral egos.

So, after the Global Sumud Flotilla, the next step is to strengthen the ranks of unity. Because only with one heart, one prayer, and one step will Palestine be free. The world will witness that brotherhood is the strongest ship that will never sink.[]

