Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Urgent Medical Following Spike in Child Paralysis Cases in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

A Palestinian baby in Gaza suffers from malnutrition. (Photo: Quds News)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has issued an urgent medical alert following a sharp rise in cases of acute flaccid paralysis among children, blaming the ongoing Israeli blockade and worsening starvation for the outbreak, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement released Monday, the ministry confirmed that three children, including two under the age of 15, have died from Guillain-Barré syndrome in recent weeks due to the unavailability of critical treatment. The ministry warned of a “looming infectious disaster,” with lab tests detecting the spread of intestinal viruses not linked to polio—signaling a dangerous decline in public health conditions.

Between June and July, Gaza recorded 45 cases of acute flaccid paralysis, an unprecedented number attributed to severe water contamination, crumbling sanitation systems, widespread malnutrition, and severe shortages of essential medicines.

Dr. Mohammed Hejjo, head of the intensive care unit at Abdul Aziz Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital, explained that Guillain-Barré syndrome progressively weakens the peripheral nervous system, often resulting in life-threatening respiratory failure. “Hunger weakens muscle function and the immune system, worsening the progression of paralysis and increasing the risk of death,” he said.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kill 28 Children Killed Daily in Gaza: UNICEF

Due to the collapse of Gaza’s health infrastructure, access to ventilators and emergency care remains limited, putting countless children at risk.

The Ministry of Health is urgently calling on international humanitarian organizations to supply life-saving medications and exert pressure to lift the Israeli blockade. Officials stressed that the continued restrictions on food and medicine, tightened further since March 2 are accelerating Gaza’s health crisis and endangering the lives of thousands of children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Drone Strike Kills Five Aid Workers in Northern Gaza

