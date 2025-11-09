Türkiye Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’

Istanbul, MINA – Türkiye has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in connection with the ‘genocide’ in Gaza. A total of 37 names are listed in the warrant.

Among suspects listed are Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Army Commander Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir. This is according to a statement from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, which did not publish the full list, as reported by The Guardian on Saturday.

Türkiye believes these officials committed “genocide and crimes against humanity” that have been “systematically carried out” by Israel in Gaza.

The statement also referenced the “Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital,” which Türkiye built in the Gaza Strip and which was bombed by Israel in March 2025.

Israel denounced the warrants as a “PR Stunt.”

“Israel firmly rejects, with contempt, the latest PR stunt by the tyrant Erdoğan,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in a post on X.

A fragile ceasefire has been in effect in the devastated Palestinian territory since October 10, 2025, as part of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Israeli attacks continue to shake the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire with Hamas being in place. On the other hand, Hamas handed over the body of an Israeli hostage as part of the ceasefire agreement reached with Hamas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)