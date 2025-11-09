SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Türkiye Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

10 Views ㅤ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: Times of Israel)

Istanbul, MINA – Türkiye has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in connection with the ‘genocide’ in Gaza. A total of 37 names are listed in the warrant.

Among suspects listed are Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Army Commander Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir. This is according to a statement from the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, which did not publish the full list, as reported by The Guardian on Saturday.

Türkiye believes these officials committed “genocide and crimes against humanity” that have been “systematically carried out” by Israel in Gaza.

The statement also referenced the “Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital,” which Türkiye built in the Gaza Strip and which was bombed by Israel in March 2025.

Also Read: Auckland Protesters Rally for Palestine, Urge Nationwide Boycott of Israeli Products

Israel denounced the warrants as a “PR Stunt.”

“Israel firmly rejects, with contempt, the latest PR stunt by the tyrant Erdoğan,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in a post on X.

A fragile ceasefire has been in effect in the devastated Palestinian territory since October 10, 2025, as part of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Israeli attacks continue to shake the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire with Hamas being in place. On the other hand, Hamas handed over the body of an Israeli hostage as part of the ceasefire agreement reached with Hamas.[]

Also Read: UN Envoy: Sudan Ceasefire a Rare Opportunity to Protect Civilians

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagArrest warrant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Türkiye Issues Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu Over Gaza ‘Genocide’

  • 14 hours ago
Europe

Norway Pledges to Arrest Netanyahu if He Enters the Country

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 21:58 WIB
Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food Michael Fakhri (photo: Screenshoot)
Europe

UN Expert Calls European Refusal to Enforce ICC Warrant for Netanyahu ‘Racism’

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 08:04 WIB
Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Amnesty International Slams Germany’s Merz for Inviting Netanyahu

  • Wednesday, 26 February 2025 - 09:17 WIB
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Indonesia

369 Youth Trained by Religious Affairs Ministry as Peer Educators to Prevent Child Marriage

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 19:30 WIB
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 20:55 WIB
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Says Israel Blocked Over 100 Humanitarian Shipments to Gaza

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 08:26 WIB
Palestine

Armed Israeli Settlers Steal Olive Harvest South of Hebron

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 16:10 WIB
Africa

Sudan’s RSF Agrees to Ceasefire Proposal

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

UN Says Israeli Restrictions Still Obstruct Gaza Aid Despite Ceasefire Progress

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Irish Football Association Votes to Push UEFA for Israel Suspension

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Bani Suhaila Kills Palestinian Man Despite Ceasefire

  • 10 hours ago
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us