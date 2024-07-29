Thousands of Palestinians Forcibly Displaced by Israeli Army for Military Operations

Gaza, MINA – Thousands of Palestinian civilians were Sunday forcibly displaced from Al-Bureij camp and its outskirts in the central Gaza Strip after the Israeli occupation army warned them to evacuate several areas in preparation for military operations, Wafa reports.

Eyewitnesses reported that thousands of civilians began to evacuate from areas in Al-Bureij camp and its outskirts, and headed to the city of Deir al-Balah and Nuseirat.

The occupation army had ordered Palestinians in Al-Bureij and Shuhada areas to evacuate immediately and head to the “humanitarian area” created in Al-Mawasi.

During the past months, the occupation army has called on people to leave their places of residence and head to these neighborhoods and blocks in the southern Gaza Strip, claiming that they are “humanitarian and safe.”

The area that the occupying army claims is “humanitarian” and forces citizens to head to lack the minimum requirements for human life, in addition to being overcrowded with displaced people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)