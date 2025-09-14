Israeli Army Bombs Al-Kawthar Tower in Gaza City

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military on Sunday bombed and destroyed the Al-Kawthar residential tower in western Gaza City, as part of an escalating campaign to occupy the city. The strike came shortly after evacuation orders were issued to the building’s residents and surrounding tent encampments, Anadolu Agency reported.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that Israeli fighter jets launched the airstrike moments after residents were told to evacuate. The attack marks yet another incident in a growing pattern of targeting high-rise buildings across Gaza City.

As the offensive continues, Israeli forces have ordered civilians to relocate to what they call a “safe humanitarian zone” in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis. However, this area has reportedly been hit by Israeli strikes more than 100 times, resulting in hundreds of civilian deaths.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, since August 11, the Israeli army has destroyed over 1,600 towers and residential buildings in Gaza City, in addition to 13,000 tents, displacing more than 100,000 people.

Most of Gaza City’s population is now crammed into the western neighborhoods, which have come under heavy and repeated bombardment since Friday.

The Israeli military aggression has so far killed more than 64,800 Palestinians since October 2023 and pushed the Gaza Strip into famine conditions. Israel currently faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its conduct in the war. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

