Israeli Army Bombs Al-Soussi Tower in Gaza City, Displacing Dozens of Families

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army bombed a high-rise residential building, known as al-Soussi Tower, in Gaza City on Saturday afternoon, completely destroying the 15-floor structure, Palestine Information Center reported.

Located in front of the UN headquarters and adjacent to al-Mushtaha Tower, which was bombed just a day earlier the tower housed dozens of families, including employees of the United Nations. Many of the displaced now face homelessness, with no alternative shelters available.

A spokesperson representing the affected families made an urgent appeal to the United Nations, its affiliated organizations, and the broader international community, calling for immediate humanitarian assistance and the provision of shelter, food, and medical aid.

In recent days, the Israeli army has ramped up its bombing campaign across Gaza City, targeting both homes and displacement tents. The escalating violence has resulted in hundreds of casualties. The military has also issued evacuation orders, instructing residents to relocate to the al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis — an already overcrowded and frequently bombed location, raising serious concerns about the safety and viability of such “safe zones.”

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate rapidly, as the displaced families await urgent international intervention. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

