SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Army Bombs Al-Soussi Tower in Gaza City, Displacing Dozens of Families

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

2 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army bombed a high-rise residential building, known as al-Soussi Tower, in Gaza City on Saturday afternoon, completely destroying the 15-floor structure, Palestine Information Center reported.

Located in front of the UN headquarters and adjacent to al-Mushtaha Tower, which was bombed just a day earlier the tower housed dozens of families, including employees of the United Nations. Many of the displaced now face homelessness, with no alternative shelters available.

A spokesperson representing the affected families made an urgent appeal to the United Nations, its affiliated organizations, and the broader international community, calling for immediate humanitarian assistance and the provision of shelter, food, and medical aid.

In recent days, the Israeli army has ramped up its bombing campaign across Gaza City, targeting both homes and displacement tents. The escalating violence has resulted in hundreds of casualties. The military has also issued evacuation orders, instructing residents to relocate to the al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis — an already overcrowded and frequently bombed location, raising serious concerns about the safety and viability of such “safe zones.”

Also Read: Israel Accused of Turning Prisons into ‘Torture Grounds’ with New Weapons

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate rapidly, as the displaced families await urgent international intervention. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Protesters March to Netanyahu’s Home Demanding Prisoner Swap with Hamas

Tagairstrikes al-Mawasi al-Mushtaha Tower al-Soussi Tower bombing civilian casualties displaced families evacuation orders Gaza City high-rise building humanitarian crisis international community Israeli army Khan Yunis overcrowded shelters safe zone UN employees un headquarters urgent aid

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Army Bombs Al-Soussi Tower in Gaza City, Displacing Dozens of Families

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 64,400 as Israeli Military Attacks Continues

  • 11 hours ago
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

700 Days of Israeli Aggression Leave 90% of Gaza Destroyed

  • 19 hours ago
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Death Toll of Israeli Military Attacks against Palestinians in Gaza Reaches 64,300

  • Friday, 5 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Army Kill 1,100 Palestinians in Three Weeks

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 08:29 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Distributes Food Aid Packages for Staff at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 15:30 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Army Kill 1,100 Palestinians in Three Weeks

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 08:29 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 21:28 WIB
Palestine

Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Indonesia

Cultivating Future Leaders, Insan Mandiri Holds Parenting Seminar

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Habib Isa Al-Kaff Urges Parents to Follow Prophet’s Sunnah for Child Rearing

  • 19 hours ago
Asia

Rohingya Muslims Face Starvation Amidst Arakan Army’s Seizure of Land and Fisheries

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 64,400 as Israeli Military Attacks Continues

  • 11 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us