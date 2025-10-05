SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands in New York Rally for Gaza, Urge Sanctions and Arms Ban on Israel

Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
New York, MINA – Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Saturday in front of the New York Public Library at Bryant Park, demanding an immediate halt to arms supplies to Israel, the imposition of international sanctions, and an end to what they described as a continuing genocide against the Palestinian people.

Protesters carried signs and banners denouncing Israel’s ongoing aggression and calling on the global community to act decisively. Chants of “Stop arming Israel” and “Justice for Gaza” filled the streets as participants urged world leaders to take a firm stand.

Organizers said the rally reflected a growing public demand for accountability and justice in response to Israel’s ongoing violations of human rights and international law in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The demonstration comes two years after the start of the devastating Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 67,000 Palestinians and left hundreds of thousands injured or displaced. The unprecedented scale of destruction has drawn condemnation from humanitarian organizations and sparked renewed calls for international intervention. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

