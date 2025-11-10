Tensions with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Israel to Recruit 12,000 Additional Soldiers

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli military has announced a plan to recruit 12,000 additional soldiers, including 7,000 for combat units, as tensions escalate with Hezbollah along the Lebanese border.

The move comes as Israeli forces intensify air and artillery strikes in southern Lebanon amid growing concerns of a broader confrontation with the group, as reported by the Middle East Monitor.

On Saturday, the Israeli public broadcaster, Kan, reported that Israeli officials had warned the United States that Hezbollah was regrouping and issuing messages to the Lebanese army. Israel, the officials stated, would forcefully continue its operations unless Beirut took action to curb the group’s activities.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz accused Hezbollah of “playing with fire” and criticized the Lebanese President for “procrastinating on the disarmament of the group.”

“The Lebanese government must fulfill its obligation to disarm Hezbollah and expel it from southern Lebanon. We will not allow the residents of northern Israel to live under threat,” Katz stated.[]

