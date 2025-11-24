Sudanese Army Battles RSF in Kordofan as Civilian Hardship Worsens

Khartoum, MINA – The Sudanese army is engaged in intense fighting against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on multiple fronts in North and West Kordofan, forcing tens of thousands of civilians to flee the escalating violence, according to reports.

Clashes have been reported west of El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, and in Babnousa, a key city in West Kordofan, as well as in several northern towns in the state. Military sources told Al Jazeera that RSF fighters utilized drones and artillery to attack army positions in Babnousa.

The humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly. Muawia Mohamed, head of emergency operations at the Humanitarian Aid Commission in White Nile State, reported that the region has recently received more than 16,000 newly displaced people fleeing North Kordofan and parts of Darfur. He added that White Nile State is now hosting over two million displaced civilians, with numbers rising sharply as the conflict widens.

The representative of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Sudan, Sheldon Yett, highlighted the dire conditions, stating that there are insufficient resources to meet the needs of those fleeing from El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, which was captured by the RSF last month. Yett noted with concern that many children have witnessed atrocities committed against their families in and around El-Fasher.

Also Read: Hundreds Rally in Stockholm to Condemn Israeli Attacks and Ceasefire Violations in Gaza

Since the conflict began in April 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that has defied numerous regional and international mediation attempts. The ongoing power struggle has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions of people across the country.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Mass Protests Erupt in Bologna Against Israeli Teams Ahead of EuroLeague Match