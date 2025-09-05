Stop the War Now

By Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

بِسْمِ اللّٰهِ الرَّحْمٰنِ الرَّحِيْمِ

Allah, the Exalted, says:

قَالَتْ اِنَّ الْمُلُوْكَ اِذَا دَخَلُوْا قَرْيَةً اَفْسَدُوْهَا وَجَعَلُوْٓا اَعِزَّةَ اَهْلِهَآ اَذِلَّةًۚ وَكَذٰلِكَ يَفْعَلُوْنَ ۝٣٤ (النمل [٢٧]: ٣٤)

“She (Bilqis) said, ‘Indeed, when kings enter a city [with war], they ruin it and render the honored among its people humbled. And thus do they behave.’” (Qur’an, An-Naml [27]: 34)

Imam Ibn Kathir, may Allah have mercy on him, explained in his tafsir that this verse narrates the dialogue of Queen Bilqis with her ministers after receiving a letter from Prophet Solomon (peace be upon him). Bilqis was weighing the realistic consequences of a war.

Who was Bilqis? She was the Queen of Sheba (present-day Yemen). She ruled a kingdom known for its trade networks and organized agriculture. The Qur’an describes her as a wise leader, not reactive when facing challenges, particularly concerning the possibility of going to war.

Bilqis demonstrated mature leadership. Before deciding on a matter (whether to wage war or not), she went through several stages: consultation, sending envoys, testing the opponent’s intentions, and ultimately accepting conditions that were clearly aligned with truth.

The verse also delivers an important lesson: war inevitably brings destruction to society, the collapse of social structures, and the humiliation of leaders who are defeated.

In line with this, international law scholars have formulated principles of modern humanitarian law. They stress that war should not be used as an instrument to resolve disputes, but must be preceded by diplomacy, mediation, and other peaceful means. If war becomes unavoidable, its main purpose must be to defend rights and honor under threat.

From the essence of this verse arose international humanitarian law recognized worldwide, such as the Geneva Convention (1864), which set boundaries in warfare, including the protection of civilians, prohibition of killing prisoners, medical personnel, journalists, and non-combatants, safeguarding places of worship and public facilities, and banning weapons that cause mass suffering.

War is not something desired in Islam, but rather the last resort, only to be taken when there is no other way to preserve dignity and resist oppression. Islam is not a religion that came to wage war, but a religion of peace and mercy for all creation.

However, Islam also does not allow its followers to live under colonialism and oppression without resistance. This is affirmed in His words:

اُذِنَ لِلَّذِيْنَ يُقَاتَلُوْنَ بِاَنَّهُمْ ظُلِمُوْاۗ وَاِنَّ اللّٰهَ عَلٰى نَصْرِهِمْ لَقَدِيْرٌۙ ۝٣٩ ࣙالَّذِيْنَ اُخْرِجُوْا مِنْ دِيَارِهِمْ بِغَيْرِ حَقٍّ اِلَّآ اَنْ يَّقُوْلُوْا رَبُّنَا اللّٰهُۗ وَلَوْلَا دَفْعُ اللّٰهِ النَّاسَ بَعْضَهُمْ بِبَعْضٍ لَّهُدِّمَتْ صَوَامِعُ وَبِيَعٌ وَّصَلَوٰتٌ وَّمَسٰجِدُ يُذْكَرُ فِيْهَا اسْمُ اللّٰهِ كَثِيْرًاۗ وَلَيَنْصُرَنَّ اللّٰهُ مَنْ يَّنْصُرُهٗۗ اِنَّ اللّٰهَ لَقَوِيٌّ عَزِيْزٌ ۝٤٠ (الحج [٢٢]: ٣٩ــ٤٠)

“Permission [to fight] has been granted to those who are being fought, because they have been wronged. And indeed, Allah is capable of granting them victory, those who were driven from their homes without just cause, only because they said, ‘Our Lord is Allah.’ Had Allah not repelled some people by means of others, monasteries, churches, synagogues, and mosques wherein the name of Allah is much mentioned would surely have been demolished. And Allah will surely help those who support His cause. Truly, Allah is All-Powerful, All-Mighty.” (Qur’an, Al-Hajj [22]: 39–40)

Imam Al-Qurtubi, may Allah have mercy on him, interpreted this verse as evidence that warfare in Islam is only legislated when Muslims are wronged, expelled from their homeland, or prevented from practicing their faith.

The verse also indicates that war is not for greed, worldly ambition, or usurping others’ rights, but solely for defending dignity, faith, and the right to life for all humanity and for safeguarding places of worship of all religions, such as monasteries, temples, synagogues, and mosques.

The Devastation of War in Gaza

Israeli war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu declared three objectives for attacking Gaza: rescuing hostages, eliminating Hamas, and taking control of Gaza. In reality, after nearly two years of war, none of these goals have been achieved.

The Zionist aggression in Gaza has inflicted deep wounds, not only on the Palestinian people but also on the conscience of the world. Gaza stands as testimony that war leaves nothing but devastation, with no noble values to pass on.

Today, Gaza lies in ruins. Homes, schools, mosques, churches, and hospitals have been reduced to rubble. A city that should echo with the vibrance of daily life is now filled with grief, tears, and endless explosions.

Gaza’s infrastructure is nearly obliterated. The brutality of the Zionist occupation has erased Palestinian life and culture. Houses that once sheltered families are now piles of debris. Schools that should nurture future generations are shattered ruins. Mosques and churches that should be sanctuaries of peace have been destroyed beyond recognition.

Gaza no longer resembles a city, it is an ocean of wounds that continues to bleed. Women, children, and the elderly are its main victims. Israel has violated the very Geneva Conventions its allies once championed.

World leaders witness this tragedy, yet remain silent. Justice is not upheld unless it serves their interests.

Journalists who strive to report the truth have become deliberate targets. Medical workers, who should be protected under international law, are instead arrested, tortured, and executed. Such cruelty has shredded the fabric of humanity.

Millions have been forced to abandon their homes, crammed into refugee tents. They live in fear, with no certainty of tomorrow, clinging only to drops of water and scraps of bread to survive.

Starvation as a Weapon

The world now sees Israel using starvation as a weapon against Gaza’s population. Food, medicine, fuel, and humanitarian aid are blocked from entering, a crime unprecedented in modern times.

On Gaza’s streets, pale faces and frail bodies are daily sights. Children who should be running in schoolyards now stagger in search of clean water.

The elderly lie helpless, waiting for aid that never comes. These are not mere statistics, but the cries of real human beings, still unfolding before our eyes.

Yet in the midst of this man-made famine, the people of Gaza show remarkable resilience. They share bread with their neighbors, express gratitude for a sip of water, and hold firmly to the belief that Allah Almighty will not abandon them.

The tragedy of Gaza is the greatest test of the world’s collective conscience. If humanity fails to end this suffering, history will record that we lived in an age when hunger was weaponized, and the world chose silence. Silence by world leaders is nothing short of complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Solving Gaza’s Crisis at Its Root

Resolving the Gaza crisis requires addressing its root cause. Omer Bartov, a professor of European history and Holocaust studies at Brown University, concluded that Israel is the primary actor behind “systematic war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.”

He outlined his view in opinion pieces published by The Guardian and The New York Times, stressing that the first step toward resolution is halting Israel’s assaults on Gaza.

Meanwhile, John Mearsheimer, professor of political science at the University of Chicago, has argued that the only solution to the Palestinian crisis is ending the Israeli occupation and allowing Palestinians to have an independent state. Without this, Israel will continue to damage its relations with Western nations, particularly the United States.

To make this a reality, countries of the world, especially members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) must unite to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza. They must sever political, economic, and military ties that strengthen Israel. The weaker Israel becomes, the less capable it will be of committing atrocities against Palestinians.

The next step is to address Gaza’s acute humanitarian crisis. Israel’s blockade must be lifted immediately. Food, medicine, and fuel must flow without obstruction.

The international community must grant humanitarian activists direct access to the field to aid those facing starvation and extreme suffering.

The Gaza crisis can indeed be resolved if world leaders unite sincerely. If Muslim countries put aside sectarian ego and domestic interests, they could become a formidable force capable of pressuring Israel and its allies.

But if they remain divided, preoccupied with their own agendas, or fearful of Western threats, Israel will feel emboldened to continue its crimes, and the people of Gaza will keep suffering.

Saving Gaza is not only the duty of Arabs or Muslims, it is the responsibility of all humankind. Allowing genocide to persist means letting humanity itself collapse before our eyes.

Yet hope remains. The Palestinian people themselves show extraordinary resilience. Despite relentless suffering, they stand firm on their land, with faith that colonialism will not last forever.

The world must acknowledge that occupation is the root of conflict. Unless occupation, anywhere is ended, peace will remain an illusion. The Zionist aggression against Gaza, and against all of Palestine, must be stopped now not tomorrow, not the day after. [Nia]

والله أعلمُ بِالصَّوَابِ

