SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Red Cross Confirms Receipt of Shiri Bibas’ Body from Hamas: Israeli Official

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

2 Views

WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – An Israeli official says the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has informed Israel that it has received a body from Hamas that the group says belongs to hostage Shiri Bibas, Israel Army Radio reported on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The report, which cited unnamed Israeli security officials, did not provide further details.

As of 1935GMT, neither Hamas nor the Red Cross had commented on the report.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that Israel was investigating media reports that Hamas had handed over Bibas’ body to the ICRC.

Also Read: Hamas Announces  to Investigate Israeli Claim over Bibas Body

On Thursday, Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza handed over four coffins containing the bodies of Israeli hostages, saying they belonged to Shiri Bibas, her two children, Kfir and Ariel, and prisoner Oded Lifshitz. The transfer was part of the seventh shipment under the first phase of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a video statement on Friday morning that Hamas had returned the body of a woman from Gaza, not Bibas.

He vowed that Hamas would “pay the full price” for what he called a “grave violation” of the prisoner exchange agreement.

In response, Hamas said on Friday that it would “thoroughly examine” Netanyahu’s claims and announce the results transparently.

Also Read: Hamas Returns the Body of Israeli Hostage Shiri Bibas to Red Cross: Report

Palestinian resistance groups noted the possibility of errors or mistakes in the bodies, which could have been the result of Israeli bombing of the site where the Bibas family was located along with other Palestinians. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Netanyahu Threatens Hamas, Claims Failing to Return Shiri Bibas’ Remains

Tagceasefire negotiations forensic examination Gaza investigation Gaza war Hamas hostage crisis humanitarian aid international response Israel-Hamas conflict Israeli Official Middle East tensions Prisoner Exchange Red Cross Shiri Bibas war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Red Cross Confirms Receipt of Shiri Bibas’ Body from Hamas: Israeli Official

  • 3 hours ago
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Announces  to Investigate Israeli Claim over Bibas Body

  • 5 hours ago
The Red Cross has confirmed that it has received the coffin from Hamas, which according to the group contains the body of Shiri Bibas. / \Photo: AA)
Palestine

Hamas Returns the Body of Israeli Hostage Shiri Bibas to Red Cross: Report

  • 7 hours ago
Israeli captives Shiri Bibas' family (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Threatens Hamas, Claims Failing to Return Shiri Bibas’ Remains

  • 9 hours ago
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Allow only Six Small Machines to Clear Rubble in Gaza

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 11:23 WIB
America

Brussels Parliament Calls for Sanctions Against Israel

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 11:19 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Rafah Border Crossing Reopens, Patients from Gaza Can Receive Treatment

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 14:24 WIB
Ilustration (lenteratoday.com)
International

Alcohol to Be Banned at the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 06:20 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:51 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Proposes Ban on Bank Loans for Hajj Down Payments in Hajj and Umrah Law Revision

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:57 WIB
Palestine

Zionist Israel Humiliated in Gaza War: Prof. Mahmoud Anbar

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:54 WIB
Indonesia

Budget for Indonesian Citizens Protection Program Abroad Cut by IDR 65 Billion

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 14:59 WIB
Palestine

Saudi Arabia to Host Meeting of Gulf Leaders

  • Friday, 21 February 2025 - 06:41 WIB
Palestine

Isaac Herzog Apologizes, Says Israel is Devastated

  • 23 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us