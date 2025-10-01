SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Qatar: Some Issues in Trump’s Gaza Plan Require Clarification, Negotiation

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Doha, MINA – Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Tuesday that while US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan aims to end the war, several aspects of the proposal still require clarification and negotiation.

Trump’s proposed plan achieves a key objective by ending the war, but there are some issues that require clarification and negotiation,” Sheikh Mohammed told Al Jazeera.

He emphasized that Doha has not yet received Hamas’ official response to the plan, noting that the movement must reach consensus with other Palestinian factions.

“The main focus for Qatar now is how to end the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza,” he said, stressing that priority should be “ending the war, famine, killings, and displacement.”

The Qatari leader also highlighted the role of Qatar and Egypt as mediators, reaffirming their goal of securing a ceasefire. He added that Arab and Islamic countries remain committed to ensuring Palestinians can remain on their land and ultimately achieve a two-state solution.

“What was presented yesterday were principles in the plan that require discussion of their details and how to work through them,” Sheikh Mohammed explained, urging all parties to treat the plan constructively.

On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point peace plan during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. The plan includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, the disarmament of Hamas, a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian committee to govern Gaza.

It also outlines a potential pathway to Palestinian statehood, though without guarantees.

Since October 2023, Israel’s aggression on Gaza has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The bombardment has devastated infrastructure, displaced the majority of the population, and triggered famine and disease, leaving Gaza nearly uninhabitable. []

