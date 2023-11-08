Palestinian Fighters Destroy 15 Israeli Military Vehicles in 24 Hour

Gaza, MINA – The spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement on Tuesday said that Palestinian fighters had destroyed 15 Israeli Occupation Military Vehicles within 24 hours.

“Our mujahideen have completely or partially destroyed in 24 hours 15 military vehicles on the outskirts of Al-Shati and Beit Hanoun Camps,” said Abu Ubaida, Quds press reported.

“Our mujahideen fired mortars at the invading forces and engaged in clashes with enemy forces on the battlefield,” he added.

Previously, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that its fighters attacked enemy forces penetrating the northwest and southern axis of Gaza City with dozens of mortars and fighters bombarded Ashdod with missile attacks in response to targeting civilians.

“Our fighters destroyed two Israeli tanks north of Beit Hanoun, and a third in the Shati camp with shells (Al-Yassin 105),” said Abu Ubaida.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Brigade, the Palestinian Fighters’ military wing of the “Islamic Jihad” movement, said that its fighters were able to attack individuals and vehicles of the occupying forces east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with deadly barrages of mortars.

Fighters from the Al-Saraya movement also announced, on the same day, that they had targeted the command center of the Israeli occupation forces, behind the Pioneer factory, northwest of Gaza City, with a number of mortars.

On the other hand, Hebrew Channel 12 reported that a missile launched from Gaza fell into the sea off Tel Aviv, coinciding with a speech by the occupation “Minister of Defense”, Yoav Galant, some time ago.

Since October 7, it has been 32 consecutive days, the occupation forces, with the full support of the United States and mercenaries, have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip with intensive attacks on the blockaded territory. And carrying out new massacres in Deir al-Balah, the al-Maghazi and al-Shati Camp areas, as well as in the Zaytoun neighborhood, they also targeted by bombing a building belonging to al-Shifa Hospital and around the Indonesian Hospital in the north of the sector.

The number of martyred victims since the beginning of the aggression has increased to more than 10,328 people, and 25,956 people were injured, and dozens of bodies of martyred people were scattered on the streets of Gaza City as a warning of an impending health disaster. (T/RE1/P2)

