Palestine Condemns Israel’s Legalizing of 5 Outposts in West Bank 

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has strongly condemned the Israeli government’s legitimizing of five settlement outposts in the West Bank, alongside plans to construct thousands of new settlement housing units across the region.

In a statement issued on Friday as reported by Wafa, the ministry expressed deep concern over the Israeli government’s continued settlement expansion and consolidating of the apartheid regime.

It emphasized that these actions “aim to close the door on any opportunity for the realization of a Palestinian state.” The ministry held Israel “fully and directly responsible for the serious consequences and implications of these actions on the conflict arena and the region as a whole.”

“The escalation of settlement activities in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, blatantly challenges relevant international legitimacy resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334. This reflects official Israeli disregard for the international consensus rejecting colonization as an obstacle to the two-state solution,” the Foreign Ministry affirmed.

Urging urgent American and international intervention, the ministry called for halting Israel’s unilateral and unlawful measures, imposing effective international sanctions on the entire colonial settlement system, and applying real pressure on the Israeli government to cease settlement activities and comply with international peace efforts. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)