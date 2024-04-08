Select Language

Latest
-417 min. agoUN Rapporteur: UNSC's Resolution on Gaza Ceasefire Must be implemented
-403 min. agoIsrael's Gallant: Troop Withdrawal from Khan Younis to Prepare for Rafah Offensive
-391 min. agoOver Last 24 Hours, 38 Palestinians Killed in Four Israeli Massacres
13 hours agoIsraeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, Death Toll Continues to Increase
16 hours agoHandreds of Thousands Rallies Across the World in Support of Palestinians
Slideshow

Over Last 24 Hours, 38 Palestinians Killed in Four Israeli Massacres

Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forcesl committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 38 Palestinians and the injury of 71 others, according to medical sources, Wafa reports.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 33,175 reported fatalities, with an additional 75,886 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of and ambulance and civil defense teams. (T/RE1/P2)

Also Read:  CANADIAN MP: PALESTINIANS HAVE A RIGHT TO SELF-DEFENCE

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Tags:
Related news