Over Last 24 Hours, 38 Palestinians Killed in Four Israeli Massacres

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forcesl committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 38 Palestinians and the injury of 71 others, according to medical sources, Wafa reports.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 33,175 reported fatalities, with an additional 75,886 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of and ambulance and civil defense teams. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)