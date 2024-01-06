Over 3,000 Israeli Soldiers Disabled since 7 Oct

Tel Aviv, MINA – More than 5,000 disabled Israeli soldiers were admitted to rehabilitation in 2023. Among the newly disabled soldiers, “3400 were added since the beginning of the war” on 7 October, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The newspaper explained that the number of disabled individuals is expected to rise to 12,500 in 2024, according to estimates from the Israeli Ministry of Defence.

It said: “The expectations for 2024 are shocking, as 12,500 fighters will be recognised as disabled, and this is a very cautious and conservative estimate, with the expected volume of requests reaching 20,000.”

The newspaper said that “it is important to note that these numbers do not include civilians who have been injured since 7 October.” (T/RE1/P2)

