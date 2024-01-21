Israeli Army Announce Its Six Officers and Soldiers Injured in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced its six officers and soldiers were injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours, Quds Press reports.

In a statement reported by Israeli media, the army acknowledged that 2,629 officers and soldiers had been injured since the seventh of last October, including 1,203 since the beginning of the ground aggression.

The Israeli army indicated that 407 officers and soldiers are still receiving treatment for their injuries in the Gaza battles, 48 ​​of whom are in serious condition.

He confirmed that 405 officers and soldiers were seriously injured, 692 moderately injured, and 1,562 whose injuries were described as minor since October 7.

For the fourth month in a row, the occupation army continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with American and European support, as its planes bomb the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers, and homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them above the heads of their residents, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel. Which led to the martyrdom of 24,927 martyrs and 62,388 wounded, and caused the displacement of more than 85 percent (about 1.9 million people) of the population of the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)