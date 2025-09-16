Norwegian Football Association to Donate Israel Match Profits for Humanitarian Aid on Gaza

Brussels, MINA – The Norwegian Football Association (NFF) announced Monday that it will donate the profits from Norway’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel to Doctors Without Borders, Anadolu Agency reported.

The qualifier is scheduled to be played in Oslo on Oct. 11 under heightened security measures, including reduced spectator capacity, according to national broadcaster NRK.

Lise Klaveness, head of the NFF, said the decision was made in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The match is being played in a time and against a backdrop characterized by unimaginable humanitarian suffering. We cannot be indifferent to that,” Klaveness stated.

Alongside the donation, the NFF also signed a two-year cooperation agreement with Doctors Without Borders.

Norway’s away qualifier against Israel earlier this year was held on neutral ground in Debrecen, Hungary, due to security concerns.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has carried out a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 65,000 Palestinians. The campaign has left the enclave in ruins and on the brink of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

