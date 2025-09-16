SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Norwegian Football Association to Donate Israel Match Profits for Humanitarian Aid on Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - Tuesday, 16 September 2025 - 07:21 WIB

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 - 07:21 WIB

4 Views

Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Brussels, MINA – The Norwegian Football Association (NFF) announced Monday that it will donate the profits from Norway’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel to Doctors Without Borders, Anadolu Agency reported.

The qualifier is scheduled to be played in Oslo on Oct. 11 under heightened security measures, including reduced spectator capacity, according to national broadcaster NRK.

Lise Klaveness, head of the NFF, said the decision was made in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The match is being played in a time and against a backdrop characterized by unimaginable humanitarian suffering. We cannot be indifferent to that,” Klaveness stated.

Also Read: Britain to Formally Recognize Palestinian State After Trump’s Visit

Alongside the donation, the NFF also signed a two-year cooperation agreement with Doctors Without Borders.

Norway’s away qualifier against Israel earlier this year was held on neutral ground in Debrecen, Hungary, due to security concerns.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has carried out a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 65,000 Palestinians. The campaign has left the enclave in ruins and on the brink of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Another Ship Joins Global Sumud Flotilla Sailing to Gaza

TagDebrecen Doctors Without Borders football Gaza humanitarian crisis Israel Lise Klaveness Middle East NFF Norway Norwegian Football Association Oslo World Cup qualifier

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Gaza Remains Isolated as Israel Enforces Second Day of Communications Blackout

  • 6 hours ago
Europe

Britain to Formally Recognize Palestinian State After Trump’s Visit

  • 9 hours ago
Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Destroy 25 Residential Towers in Gaza City

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Tanks and Bulldozers Advance Deeper into Gaza City

  • 12 hours ago
International

Another Ship Joins Global Sumud Flotilla Sailing to Gaza

  • 12 hours ago
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Norwegian Football Association to Donate Israel Match Profits for Humanitarian Aid on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 16 September 2025 - 07:21 WIB
Load More
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Approaches 64,900 as Starvation Claims More Lives

  • Sunday, 14 September 2025 - 20:59 WIB
International

Nine Global Sumud Flotilla Boats Depart Tunisia for Gaza

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 20:33 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian Figures Warn of Escalating Israeli Threats to Aqsa Mosque

  • Sunday, 14 September 2025 - 10:32 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

70% of Poles Believe Israel Committing Genocide in Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Destroy 25 Residential Towers in Gaza City

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Over 20,000 Israeli Soldiers Wounded, Half Suffer Mental Health Disorders

  • Monday, 15 September 2025 - 17:30 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Malnutrition Crisis Deepens, Child Death Toll Rises

  • Thursday, 11 September 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 20 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 16:54 WIB
International

Indonesian Delegation Awaits Input on Naming Ship for Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 17:30 WIB
Europe

Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia Threaten Eurovision Boycott if Israel Participates

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 20:32 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us