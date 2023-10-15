Mexico, Ukraine Urge Israel to Open Humanitarian Corridor in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The governments of Mexico and Ukraine are urging Israel to open a humanitarian corridor in Gaza so that it can evacuate their citizens from the blockaded area.

“We tried to get him out through Egypt, but Israel does not allow humanitarian corridors, nor does it allow anyone to get out,” said Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena, who is trying to repatriate a citizen in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

“Even war has rules,” he added in his call for safe evacuation corridors.

In Ukraine, Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said Kyiv sent a letter of protest to Israel after Ukrainian citizens were not allowed to evacuate Gaza on Saturday.

“We don’t understand why Ukrainian citizens are not allowed to evacuate, nor are other foreign nationals,” Lubinets said.

“Especially, as emphasized, women and children are the first to request evacuation,” he added.

Israeli occupation forces continue to bombard the Gaza Strip, causing thousands of civilians to be martyred and cutting off electricity, fuel, food and medical supplies to the blockaded area.

Apart from that, the Israeli military also gave residents an ultimatum to immediately move to the southern area and evacuate hospitals in northern Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)