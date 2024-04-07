Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, Death Toll Continues to Increase

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinian civilians died or were martyred and others were injured as a result of warplane attacks and artillery bombardment by Israeli occupation forces in the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, marking the 184th day of the ongoing aggression.

As quoted from Wafa on Saturday evening, Israeli warplanes launched intensive air strikes on civilian houses in the Al-Jenena neighborhood in Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Israel opened intensive fire towards the village of Al-Zanna and the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, resulting in the killing and injury of several Palestinians.

Additionally, at least two civilians were injured in an Israeli airstrike around a house near the Al-Istiqama Mosque, located in the Al-Jenena neighborhood, east of Rafah.

The ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023 has resulted in the martyrdom of 33,137 Palestinians, mostly children and women and injured more than 75,815 others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)