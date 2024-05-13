Palestinians in Nablus Face Against Israeli Settlers and Soldiers Attacks

The situation at the entrance to the town of Qasra, south of Nablus after the attack by illegal Israeli settlers and occupation forces, Sunday night (12/5/2024). (Photo: Palestine TV)

Nablus, MINA – Palestinians faced against the attacks of illegal Israeli settlers together with a group of armed Israeli troops in the town of Qasra, south of Nablus on Sunday night.

Fouad Hassan, a Palestinian anti-settlement activist, reported as quoted by Palinfo, the clashes occurred following an attack launched by a group of settlers at the entrance to the town of Qasra, where Palestinians confronted them.

He explained that the occupying forces invaded the city, and confrontations took place in the city center, where the occupying troops fired tear gas bombs.

On the other hand, Hassan said that settlers placed caravans/mobile homes on residents’ agricultural land on the southeast side of the city. (T/RE1/P2)

