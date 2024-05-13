Palestinian Refugees Survive on Gaza Beach

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian people suffer bitterness due to the aggression of the Israeli Zionist occupation and genocide in Gaza, but they do not despair and will not be discouraged by their strong will and determination to never give up.

Repeated evacuations of cities in the Gaza Strip to escape Israeli shell and missile attacks have become a recurring occurrence in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to wars of extermination in every sense.

Quoted from Palinfo on Monday, after the Israeli occupation army began its ground attack east of the city of Rafah and threatened to evacuate neighborhoods in the city, large-scale refugee movements began to occur in areas in the middle of the Gaza Strip and Al- Mawasi, although constantly experiencing Israeli bombing attacks, because there is no safe place in Gaza.

“The refugees are now confused about where to go and who to seek shelter given the severe overcrowding in the central Gaza Strip and the Al-Mawasi area,” said the source.

The Palinfo correspondent confirmed that there were refugees who took refuge on the sea coast to set up tents due to limited space and space.

Palestinian Mahmoud Al-Haddad said that after severe suffering and a new journey in refugee camps, he was forced to pitch his tent on the beach because the space became too small for him to accommodate.

He added that he and his five children slept on the sea sand and wrapped themselves in a sheet as a blanket.

He explained that the sea sand was very hot and they slept on it, they were also forced to use sea water for various purposes.

In the Gaza Strip region, from Nuseirat in the center, through Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis, it can be seen that refugees are gathering on the sea coast in an atmosphere of extreme violence and suffering.

According to the UN, 300,000 Palestinians have fled the city of Rafah since the start of the ground operation in Rafah.

UN reports show that 90 percent of the population of the Gaza Strip are refugees and were exposed to harsh conditions as part of the genocidal war.

In the territories they penetrated, the occupying army usually carried out horrific, bloody massacres, including blowing up houses on the heads of their occupants, carrying out executions in the field, and horrific torture.

The Israeli occupation army continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip for 219 days, with American and European support, its pl

According to UN data, the occupation’s continuous aggression against Gaza led to the martyrdom of 35,034 people and injured 78,755 others, in addition to that around 1.7 million people from the population of the Gaza Strip had to flee. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)