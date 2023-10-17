MER-C: Indonesian Hospital Medical Staff Experience Exhausted

Gaza, MINA – MER-C volunteer in the Gaza Strip, Fikri Roiful Haq, said that currently the medical staff at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza are exhausted.

“For services, this hospital is still open 24 hours, where ambulances also continue to stay for 24 hours at the emergency door of the hospital. “Even now the medical staff at the Indonesian Hospital are experiencing fatigue because they are forced to work 24 hours a day, considering that the number of victims is still increasing, especially at the Indonesian Hospital,” said Fikri on Tuesday.

He said that currently Indonesian Hospital is also experiencing a medicines crisis because so far no medicines or logistical assistance has been received.

“Of course, the Indonesian Hospital hopes that medicine and aid will immediately enter the Gaza Strip to help medical workers treat victims affected by the attack,” he said.

Fikri reported that so far there have been at least 470 people who have been martyred and more than 1,800 injured people who have been rushed to Indonesian hospitals, and dozens of them are still undergoing inpatient treatment.

Regarding the condition of the hospital, Fikri said that there were still many damaged rooms where the ceilings had collapsed due to the very loud sound of bombs and there was no possibility of repair in the near future considering the conditions were still not conducive.

He further said that currently the intensity of Israeli attacks has decreased slightly, especially in the Beit Lahiyah City area of ​​the North Gaza Strip. However, other parts of the Gaza Strip continue to receive a large number of attacks from Israel.

“The Israelis are very intensely attacking through their steel tanks on the eastern border of the Gaza Strip. Israeli drones are still circling the Gaza skies for 24 hours, and Israel has also targeted the border gates in Rafah several times through air strikes, so that up to now no aid has been able to enter the Gaza Strip considering the border gates. still closed,” he added.

Previously, the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza on Saturday was hit by an Israeli air attack. In this attack, part of the Indonesian Hospital building was damaged. Wisma d.r Joserizal Journalist, who was the MER-C volunteer’s residence, experienced a similar impact. Vehicles parked in front of the guesthouse even caught fire and suffered heavy damage. In this incident, one local staff member of the Gaza branch of MER-C was martyred as a result of the explosion. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)