Medical Sources: Twenty Bodies Recovered from Under Rubble in Gaza

Photo: WAFA

Gaza, MINA – Medical sources reported that 20 bodies of people killed in Israeli shelling arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital to the west of Gaza City on Tuesday afternoon. The bodies were recovered from under the rubble west of the city, WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent reported a large-scale destruction of buildings, houses, apartments and infrastructure in western Gaza as a result of airstrikes and artillery bombardment carried out by the occupation forces.

In western Khan Yunis, in the south, Israeli artillery shelled centers sheltering displaced persons on the al-Rasheed street, which stretches along the coast of Gaza, resulting in the killing of four civilians, including a child.

WAFA correspondent also reported the intensification of military tanks around the Al-Aqsa University west of Khan Yunis.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PCRS) said its ambulances were attempting to open alternative routes to facilitate access to the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis due to the blockage of the path leading to it as a result of the continuous shooting operations by the Israeli occupation.(T/R3/P2)

