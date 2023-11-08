Israeli Occupation Kill 44 Palestinian Journalists and Detain 25 others Since October 7

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces have killed 44 Palestinian journalists and detained 25 others in the Gaza Strip and West Bank since October 7, today said the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS).

It said all 44 journalists were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Some of them were killed with their entire families when their homes were bombarded. At the same time, many journalists have lost some members of their families in the Israeli attacks, WAFA reported.

The 25 detained journalists were all in the occupied West Bank and were detained in raids at their homes without any charge.

The PJS said there are also dozens of social media activists detained for their writings on social media platforms.

It said there are also 15 journalists in detention since before October 7.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)