Jama’ah Muslimin Delivers Statement on Mass Protests, Says Anarchic Demonstrations Would Harm Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) has called on all demonstrators and elements of the nation in Indonesia to exercise self-restraint and avoid anarchic behavior when expressing opinions during protests, stressing that anarchism would only harm the country in the future.

This was stated by Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), KH. Yakhsyallah Mansur, on Sunday to Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) in response to the current situation in Jakarta and several other regions in Indonesia.

He emphasized that expressing aspirations and differences of opinion is a democratic right protected by law, but anarchic acts, he said, would only harm all parties and benefit no one.

“In facing demonstrators, security personnel should regard them as brothers, and demonstrators should also consider the officers on duty as brothers,” he said.

Imaam Yakhsyallah also reminded members of the House of Representatives (DPR) to truly act as representatives of the people, prioritizing the public interest rather than personal, party, or oligarchic interests.

“Political elites should refrain from statements and actions that worsen the situation. We hope the nation’s condition will soon recover, as domestic stability is crucial for building Indonesia’s future,” he added.

The supervisor of the Al-Fatah Islamic boarding school network throughout Indonesia also expressed condolences to the family of Affan Kurniawan, an online motorcycle taxi driver who died in an incident during the demonstration on Thursday evening, August 28, 2025. He quoted the Qur’an, Surah Al-Maidah verse 32: “Whoever kills a person…it is as though he has killed all mankind.”

Imaam Yakhsyallah expressed hope that such an incident will never be repeated, stressing that killing one person is akin to killing all humanity. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)