Jakarta Hosts Gala Dinner for World Peace Forum Delegates

Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta Provincial Government hosted a gala dinner on Tuesday evening at Balai Agung, Jakarta City Hall, to welcome delegates of the 9th World Peace Forum (WPF) and the Global Muslimah Forum.

The event brought together interfaith leaders, diplomats, scholars, and peace activists from over 25 countries. In his remarks, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung expressed pride that Jakarta was chosen to host an international forum aimed at strengthening intercivilizational dialogue and global collaboration for peace.

“We are honored that Jakarta was selected to host this important gathering, where ideas and commitments for world peace can be shared,” Pramono said.

He highlighted that both Islamic wasathiyah (moderation) and Chinese cultural philosophy promote harmony, balance, and mutual respect, values essential to peaceful coexistence.

Also Read: Pakistan Declares State of War After Car Bomb Incident

“Jakarta was built upon diversity, of culture, faith, and tradition, that continues to grow in harmony. Our differences don’t divide us; they strengthen us and connect us with the world,” he added.

Pramono noted that Betawi culture, native to Jakarta, reflects centuries of Islamic–Chinese acculturation, making the city a living symbol of tolerance and openness.

“By hosting this international forum, Jakarta reaffirms its role as a global city rooted in culture, openness, and humanity,” he said.

He also underscored the vital role of women discussed in the Global Muslimah Forum, held alongside the World Peace Forum.

Also Read: Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

“Women are peace leaders within families and communities. They nurture compassion, justice, and hope,” Pramono emphasized.

Prof. Din Syamsuddin, Chairman of the Center for Dialogue and Cooperation among Civilizations (CDCC), expressed gratitude to the Jakarta Provincial Government for its support and hospitality in hosting the forum.

“Jakarta is a multicultural city rich in tolerance. We sincerely thank the Jakarta Government for being such a gracious host,” Din said.

He added that the collaboration between Islamic Wasathiyah values and Chinese philosophy represents a form of “Moral Diplomacy from the East” — a value-based and spiritual approach urgently needed amid rising global tensions.

Also Read: New Delhi Covered in Toxic Smog: Residents Say ‘We Can Hardly Breathe’

The 9th World Peace Forum, organized by CDCC in partnership with international interfaith organizations, carries the theme “Considering Wasathiyyat and Tionghua for Global Collaboration.”

The forum features distinguished figures such as José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste; Atifete Jahjaga, former President of Kosovo; representatives from Al-Azhar University, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Religions for Peace Asia.

Since its inception in 2006, the World Peace Forum has become one of Asia’s leading platforms for strengthening dialogue among religions and civilizations. Its ninth edition in Jakarta further reinforces Indonesia’s role as a moral and cultural bridge between East and West — through diplomacy rooted in moderation, tolerance, and humanitarian cooperation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Boat Carrying 100 Rohingya Migrants Capsizes in Malaysian Waters