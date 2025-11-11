SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jakarta Hosts Gala Dinner for World Peace Forum Delegates

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v80), quality = 90

Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta Provincial Government hosted a gala dinner on Tuesday evening at Balai Agung, Jakarta City Hall, to welcome delegates of the 9th World Peace Forum (WPF) and the Global Muslimah Forum.

The event brought together interfaith leaders, diplomats, scholars, and peace activists from over 25 countries. In his remarks, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung expressed pride that Jakarta was chosen to host an international forum aimed at strengthening intercivilizational dialogue and global collaboration for peace.

“We are honored that Jakarta was selected to host this important gathering, where ideas and commitments for world peace can be shared,” Pramono said.

He highlighted that both Islamic wasathiyah (moderation) and Chinese cultural philosophy promote harmony, balance, and mutual respect, values essential to peaceful coexistence.

Also Read: Pakistan Declares State of War After Car Bomb Incident

“Jakarta was built upon diversity, of culture, faith, and tradition, that continues to grow in harmony. Our differences don’t divide us; they strengthen us and connect us with the world,” he added.

Pramono noted that Betawi culture, native to Jakarta, reflects centuries of Islamic–Chinese acculturation, making the city a living symbol of tolerance and openness.

“By hosting this international forum, Jakarta reaffirms its role as a global city rooted in culture, openness, and humanity,” he said.

He also underscored the vital role of women discussed in the Global Muslimah Forum, held alongside the World Peace Forum.

Also Read: Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

“Women are peace leaders within families and communities. They nurture compassion, justice, and hope,” Pramono emphasized.

Prof. Din Syamsuddin, Chairman of the Center for Dialogue and Cooperation among Civilizations (CDCC), expressed gratitude to the Jakarta Provincial Government for its support and hospitality in hosting the forum.

“Jakarta is a multicultural city rich in tolerance. We sincerely thank the Jakarta Government for being such a gracious host,” Din said.

He added that the collaboration between Islamic Wasathiyah values and Chinese philosophy represents a form of “Moral Diplomacy from the East” — a value-based and spiritual approach urgently needed amid rising global tensions.

Also Read: New Delhi Covered in Toxic Smog: Residents Say ‘We Can Hardly Breathe’

The 9th World Peace Forum, organized by CDCC in partnership with international interfaith organizations, carries the theme “Considering Wasathiyyat and Tionghua for Global Collaboration.”

The forum features distinguished figures such as José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste; Atifete Jahjaga, former President of Kosovo; representatives from Al-Azhar University, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Religions for Peace Asia.

Since its inception in 2006, the World Peace Forum has become one of Asia’s leading platforms for strengthening dialogue among religions and civilizations. Its ninth edition in Jakarta further reinforces Indonesia’s role as a moral and cultural bridge between East and West — through diplomacy rooted in moderation, tolerance, and humanitarian cooperation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Boat Carrying 100 Rohingya Migrants Capsizes in Malaysian Waters

TagBetawi culture Chinese philosophy Global Collaboration Global Muslimah Forum intercivilizational dialogue moral diplomacy Peace and tolerance Religions for Peace Asia Wasathiyah Islam World Peace Forum Jakarta

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Jakarta Hosts Gala Dinner for World Peace Forum Delegates

  • 6 hours ago
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

President Prabowo to Open the 9th World Peace Forum in Jakarta

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 11:12 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Plans for Groundbreaking of Indonesia’s Maternity and Children Hospital in Gaza on April

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 04:30 WIB
Articles

Celebrating International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace with Indonesia Identity

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 22:06 WIB
Indonesia

Youths Have Important Role In Promoting Peace and Tolerance

  • Wednesday, 2 November 2016 - 19:16 WIB
Load More
International

Egypt Urges Israel to Withdraw from Five Occupied Outposts in Southern Lebanon

  • Monday, 3 November 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues Tenders for 356 New Illegal Settlement Units in West Bank

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 15:49 WIB
Palestine

Over 16,500 People in Gaza Need Urgent Care: WHO

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 16:51 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
ICRC ambulance in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Israeli Hostage to Red Cross Under Ceasefire Deal

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Palestine

Macron Announces France and Palestine to Form Committee for Constitutional and Institutional Development

  • 13 hours ago
Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Killed, Several Injured in Ongoing Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

  • 2 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us