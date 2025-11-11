Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, has urged the creation of a global peace framework rooted in Eastern wisdom through closer collaboration between Wasathiyah Islam (Islamic moderation) and Chinese philosophy.

Speaking at the 9th World Peace Forum (WPF) in Jakarta on Tuesday, the Minister emphasized the need for a new paradigm in global relations, one grounded in moral and spiritual values rather than political power dynamics.

“Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese wisdom both uphold universal principles of balance, justice, and harmony. Together, they can form the foundation for a new peace architecture emerging from the East,” said Nasaruddin.

The forum, attended by religious leaders, diplomats, and scholars from more than 25 countries, addressed the world’s deepening moral crisis and growing polarization. Nasaruddin underscored that restoring Eastern spirituality and ethics is essential to building a more humane and compassionate world order.

Also Read: Pakistan Declares State of War After Car Bomb Incident

“All major religions—Islam, Hinduism, Taoism, Christianity, and Judaism—originated in the East. This shows that the light of civilization was born here, and now it is time for the East to illuminate the world once again,” he said.

The Minister also introduced the concept of “holy peace” as a fresh framework for international cooperation.

“There is no such thing as a holy war. What humanity truly needs is holy peace, peace grounded in love, justice, and compassion,” he stated.

The forum served as a platform to bridge two profound traditions: Wasathiyah Islam, which embodies justice and equilibrium, and classical Chinese philosophies such as Zhong Yong (the Doctrine of the Mean) and He (harmony). According to Nasaruddin, these traditions are not merely cultural legacies but enduring moral systems capable of guiding global diplomacy amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Also Read: Jakarta Hosts Gala Dinner for World Peace Forum Delegates

“Wasathiyah Islam is a faith of balance and fairness. When harmonized with Chinese wisdom, it produces diplomacy built on shared moral values rather than domination,” he explained.

Interfaith leaders and global thinkers welcomed the initiative as a timely model for value-based international engagement.

Prof. Din Syamsuddin, Founder of the World Peace Forum and Co-President of Religions for Peace, described the collaboration as a moral diplomacy model that complements existing political approaches in international relations.

“The synergy between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese values offers a cultural diplomacy framework for a more just and balanced world. What the world needs today is not domination, but equilibrium,” Din remarked.

Also Read: New Delhi Covered in Toxic Smog: Residents Say ‘We Can Hardly Breathe’

Delegates from China, Thailand, Russia, and Iran shared similar perspectives, emphasizing that Asia must emerge as the new epicenter of global peace and moral leadership.

“This forum demonstrates that Eastern spirituality and wisdom can provide a moral counterweight to global pragmatism,” said Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew, Founder of the Cheng Ho Multicultural Education Trust (CHMET).

With its long-standing traditions of pluralism and moderation, Indonesia is widely regarded as an ideal hub for inter-civilizational dialogue and cultural diplomacy.

“Indonesia occupies a unique position as a bridge between Islam and East Asia. From Jakarta, we can help shape a more inclusive and harmonious global future,” Din concluded.

Also Read: Boat Carrying 100 Rohingya Migrants Capsizes in Malaysian Waters

The 9th World Peace Forum was co-organized by the Center for Dialogue and Cooperation among Civilizations (CDCC), CHMET, and the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs, under the theme “Considering Wasatiyyat and Tionghua for Global Collaboration.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Dozens Killed in RSF Drone Strike on Sudanese Village During Funeral