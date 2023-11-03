Israeli Tank Commander Killed in Fighting with Palestinian Fighters

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli tank commander was killed in ongoing fighting with Palestinian fighters in the northern Gaza Strip, the country’s army said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The army identified the tank commander, 21, as Staff Sgt. Itay Saadon, said local media, including the Times of Israel news website, citing an official statement.

Saadon was reportedly part of the army’s 401st Armoured Brigade’s 52nd Battalion fighting in Gaza.

This raised the Israeli army’s death toll since the start of a ground operation of the besieged enclave on Tuesday to 24, with total announced military deaths since 7 October at 339.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by Hamas on 7 October.

More than 10,700 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 9,227 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)