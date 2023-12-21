500 Israeli Soldiers Suffer Psychological Trauma since Oct 7

Gaza, MINA – As many as 500 Israeli soldiers have suffered psychological trauma since the beginning of the aggression against the Gaza Strip, while reports indicate that rehabilitation centers have been opened to rehabilitate the large number of soldiers injured during the fierce fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The Haaretz newspaper reported on Tuesday that 500 Israeli soldiers are currently experiencing psychological difficulties and post-traumatic stress disorder, since the start of Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.

Previously, Israeli medical sources revealed that colonial soldiers injured in fighting in Gaza suffered from severe psychological trauma and disturbing nightmares due to horrific war scenes.

Citing the families of the soldiers, the Hebrew-language website Walla said last November that the intensity of the Palestinian resistance was causing shock and unrest for soldiers returning from Gaza.

According to the report, the hospital injected psychologically traumatized soldiers with narcotic substances so they could sleep. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)