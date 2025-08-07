SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Shell Palestinian Red Crescent Headquarters in Southern Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

9 Views

Photo: Palinfo

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces targeted the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Khan Younis, southern Gaza on Wednesday, launching artillery fire that struck the building, Wafa reported.

In an official statement, the organization confirmed that an Israeli shell hit the eighth floor of its facility, endangering humanitarian workers and potentially disrupting critical medical services.

Meanwhile, medical sources reported that the death toll in Gaza has reached 61,158, with the majority of victims being children and women, since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023.

The same sources also stated that the overall number of casualties has climbed to 151,442, while many victims remain trapped under the rubble, unreachable by ambulances or civil defense teams due to ongoing military operations.

This latest attack comes amid growing international concern over the targeting of medical and humanitarian infrastructure in the besieged Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

