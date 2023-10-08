Israeli Brigade Commander Killed by Hamas Fighters

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli military said the Nahal Brigade commander, Lieutenant Colonel Yonathan Steinberg was killed by Hamas fighters in southern Israel.

As quoted from Al Jazeera’s live update on Sunday, the Brigade is the main infantry branch of the Israeli military.

The military said in X, Steinberg was shot dead near Kerem Shalom when he responded to a firefight between his brigade and Hamas fighters.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Islamic resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Aqsa Flood, a military attack by infiltrating the southern areas of Israel bordering the Gaza Strip.

The fighters attacked the Israeli military and civilians, kidnapping soldiers and citizens as hostages. More than 5,000 rockets were fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military responded to attacks by Hamas and other resistance groups by immediately carrying out massive air strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)