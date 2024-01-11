Fighting in Central Gaza, Israeli Soldier Killed

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army on Wednesday announced that one Israeli soldier was killed and another was seriously injured in fighting with Palestinian groups in the middle of the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s public broadcaster, KAN, identified the slain soldier as Sergeant Elkana Newlander, 24, a combat medic with the 99th Division, who was killed in fighting Wednesday in the central Gaza Strip.

A total of 186 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s ground operation in Gaza on October 27, according to Anadolu Agency.

The death toll from Israeli soldiers since the start of Israel’s attack on Gaza on October 7 has risen to 520 people.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, killing at least 23,357 Palestinians and injuring 59,167 others.

Most of the victims were women and children, according to local health authorities. Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have died in Hamas attacks. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)